Lia Diakos, IRHS girls' tennis

Indian River’s Lia Diakos returns a forehand shot against Milford’s Laura Fulton during their third singles match last week in Milford.

The Indian River girls’ tennis contingent captured two of their three matches last week. They rebounded from a tough loss last Friday with a 5-0 verdict against visiting Seaford on Monday, April 4.

“The girls got back on track with a strong performance against Seaford,” said head coach Greg Hockman after his team improved its won-loss record to 3-1 on the season. “And, we are looking forward to strong play in the next stretch of matches.”

In singles play on Monday, juniors Scarlett Dunn (6-2, 6-2) and Mya MacDonald (6-3, 6-4) and senior Vasilio Diakos (6-0, 6-0) each won in straight sets. The doubles duos of senior Ava Tomlinson and sophomore Isabell Wisniewski (6-0, 6-0) and sophomores Lexxine Zullo and Kylie Courtney (6-0, 6-0) followed suit with outstanding play to win convincingly.

The Indians lost their first match of the season to visiting Smyrna, 5-0, on Friday, April 1. In singles action, Dunn (6-0, 6-0), MacDonald (6-1, 6-0) and Diakos (6-0, 6-3) each lost their matches. IR doubles partners Tomlinson-Wisnewski (6-0, 6-3) and Zullo-Courtney (6-0, 6-0) also lost in straight sets.

The Indians began the week by defeating host Milford, 5-0, on Wednesday, March 30.

In singles competition, Dunn (6-1, 6-2) used her athleticism to cruise to victory.

“Scarlett did a great job of reading her opponent to figure out their weaknesses in order to exploit that to her advantage,” said Hockman.

MacDonald (6-1, 6-4) used her strong first serve to record double-digit aces, and her consistent two-handed backhand contributed to her victory. And Diakos (6-2, 6-4) dialed up some big first serves to beat her opponent.

“Lia’s second set was tied at 3-3, and then she found a rhythm with her serve and volley game that allowed her to finish the match with confidence,” said Hockman. “With her height, she is a force at the net!”

In doubles play, Tomlinson and Wisniewski defeated their opponents 6-2 and 6-3.

“Ava and Isabell are doing a great job balancing their strengths and weaknesses,” said Hockman. “They both had some exciting shots and rallies in their match.”

Courtney and Benavides also defeated their doubles opponents, 6-3 and 6-0.

“Kylie has an aggressive style of play, and Yessica brings a safe approach to her strokes,” said Hockman. “They do a nice job balancing each other out. And our three exhibition girls” —sophomores Lexxine Zullo and Emelia Welch, and freshman Sara Deery — “benefitted from getting some doubles action while winning their set, 6-3.”

Staff Reporter

Mike is a veteran sports journalist, covering generations of student-athletes in Pennsylvania, Texas and Delaware. He moved to the area in 2018 with his wife, Colleen. His passion for people and sports enables him to honor young athletes’ achievements.