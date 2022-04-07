The Indian River girls’ tennis contingent captured two of their three matches last week. They rebounded from a tough loss last Friday with a 5-0 verdict against visiting Seaford on Monday, April 4.
“The girls got back on track with a strong performance against Seaford,” said head coach Greg Hockman after his team improved its won-loss record to 3-1 on the season. “And, we are looking forward to strong play in the next stretch of matches.”
In singles play on Monday, juniors Scarlett Dunn (6-2, 6-2) and Mya MacDonald (6-3, 6-4) and senior Vasilio Diakos (6-0, 6-0) each won in straight sets. The doubles duos of senior Ava Tomlinson and sophomore Isabell Wisniewski (6-0, 6-0) and sophomores Lexxine Zullo and Kylie Courtney (6-0, 6-0) followed suit with outstanding play to win convincingly.
The Indians lost their first match of the season to visiting Smyrna, 5-0, on Friday, April 1. In singles action, Dunn (6-0, 6-0), MacDonald (6-1, 6-0) and Diakos (6-0, 6-3) each lost their matches. IR doubles partners Tomlinson-Wisnewski (6-0, 6-3) and Zullo-Courtney (6-0, 6-0) also lost in straight sets.
The Indians began the week by defeating host Milford, 5-0, on Wednesday, March 30.
In singles competition, Dunn (6-1, 6-2) used her athleticism to cruise to victory.
“Scarlett did a great job of reading her opponent to figure out their weaknesses in order to exploit that to her advantage,” said Hockman.
MacDonald (6-1, 6-4) used her strong first serve to record double-digit aces, and her consistent two-handed backhand contributed to her victory. And Diakos (6-2, 6-4) dialed up some big first serves to beat her opponent.
“Lia’s second set was tied at 3-3, and then she found a rhythm with her serve and volley game that allowed her to finish the match with confidence,” said Hockman. “With her height, she is a force at the net!”
In doubles play, Tomlinson and Wisniewski defeated their opponents 6-2 and 6-3.
“Ava and Isabell are doing a great job balancing their strengths and weaknesses,” said Hockman. “They both had some exciting shots and rallies in their match.”
Courtney and Benavides also defeated their doubles opponents, 6-3 and 6-0.
“Kylie has an aggressive style of play, and Yessica brings a safe approach to her strokes,” said Hockman. “They do a nice job balancing each other out. And our three exhibition girls” —sophomores Lexxine Zullo and Emelia Welch, and freshman Sara Deery — “benefitted from getting some doubles action while winning their set, 6-3.”