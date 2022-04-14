The Indian River High School girls’ tennis contingent competed well in a pair of matches that they lost last week. The Green & Gold fell to 3-3 on the season after dropping a 3-2 verdict at Sussex Academy on Friday, April 8, and a 5-0 match to visiting Cape Henlopen on Monday, April 11.
Against Cape, IR senior singles player Lia Diakos battled hard in hopes of forcing a third set before losing, 6-3 and 6-3. Junior Scarlett Dunn (6-0, 6-0) and junior Mya MacDonald (6-0, 6-1) also lost in straight sets.
In doubles competition, sophomore Kylie Courtney and senior Ava Tomlinson (6-3, 6-1) and junior Yessica Benavides and sophomore Lexxine Zullo (6-3, 6-1) also lost.
Against Sussex Academy, both IR doubles tandems were victorious. The duos of Tomlinson-Wisniewski and Courtney-Zullo each combined to win, 6-1 and 6-3.
In singles action, Dunn (7-5, 6-3), MacDonald (6-0, 6-1) and Diakos (6-1 and 7-6, including a 10-6 tiebreaker setback) each lost their matches.
For the season, singles competitors Dunn, MacDonald and Diakos are each 3-3. Doubles competitors Tomlinson and sophomore Isabel Wisniewski are 4-1, Courtney-Benevides are 2-0, Courtney-Zullo are 2-1, and Zullo-Benevides and Tomlinson-Courtney are each 0-1.