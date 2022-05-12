By Mike Stern
Staff Reporter
The Indian River High School girls’ tennis team completed their season this week by competing in the Henlopen Conference championship matches on Thursday, May 5, and Monday, May 9.
The doubles tandem of sophomore Kylie Courtney and junior Yessica Benavides beat Lake Forest in the first round and Polytech in Round Two, advancing to the semifinals. They lost 6-1, 6-2 to Caesar Rodney in the semis, and 6-3,6-2 to Smyrna, to finish fourth.
The doubles team of senior Ava Tomlinson and sophomore Isabell Wisniewski lost their first-round match.
In singles play, senior Lia Diakos and junior Mya MacDonald each won their first-round matches but dropped their Round 2 matches. Junior Scarlett Dunn lost her first-round match to her Lake Forest opponent.
For the regular season, the Indians finished at 6-6.