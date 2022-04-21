Lia Diakos, IRHS girls' tennis

Indian River’s Lia Diakos returns a forehand shot against Milford’s Laura Fulton during their third singles match in Milford earlier in the 2022 season.

 Coastal Point • Butch Comegys

The Indian River girls’ tennis team dropped its third straight match, 5-0, at Caesar Rodney on Wednesday, April 13.

“Caesar Rodney was loaded!” said head coach Greg Hockman after his team fell to 3-4 on the season. “We were missing two of our regular starters, due to illness and a field trip. The Caesar Rodney team came out very strong and didn’t let up.”

Playing for the final time before spring break, the Indians’ singles competitors — junior Mya MacDonald, and seniors Lia Diakos and Ava Tomlinson — each lost by 6-0 and 6-0.

In doubles action, freshman Sara Deery and sophomore Lexxine Zullo combined to win a pair of sets but lost their match, 6-1 and 6-1. Junior Yessica Benevides and sophomore Kylie Courtney also lost, 6-0 and 6-0.

For the season, singles competitor Scarlett Dunn is 3-3, MacDonald and Diakos are each 3-4, and Tomlinson is 0-1. Doubles competitors Tomlinson and sophomore Isabel Wisniewski are 4-1, Courtney-Benevides are 2-1, Courtney-Zullo are 2-1, and Zullo-Benevides, Deery-Zullo and Tomlinson-Courtney are each 0-1.

Staff Reporter

Mike is a veteran sports journalist, covering generations of student-athletes in Pennsylvania, Texas and Delaware. He moved to the area in 2018 with his wife, Colleen. His passion for people and sports enables him to honor young athletes’ achievements.