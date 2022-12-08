Senior Isabella Scharp qualified for the state swim tournament in three events Tuesday night, Dec. 6, as the Indian River High School girls’ swim team won their season-opener, 88-80, over Polytech at the Sussex Academy swimming complex in Georgetown.
Scharp earned two first-place finishes; in the 200-yard freestyle with a first-place time of 2:34.15 that beat the state cut of 2:25.49 (meaning she swam faster than the qualifying time required to enter the state swimming tournament in February), and in the 100-yard freestyle with a first-place time of 1:01.81, which also beat the state cut of 1:02.29.
Scharp also swam the 50-yard freestyle in the lead-off position for the 200-yard freestyle relay. Her split of the overall time was 28.11 seconds, which beat the state cut time of 28.49. The freestyle relay foursome, which also included freshman Natalie Moran, junior Lilah Hanley and sophomore Sara Labarias Veguillas, finished second, with an overall time of 2:04.79.
Senior Jordan Gonzalez barely out-touched the Panthers’ Brooke Ashburn in a hard-fought race for first place in the backstroke to win (1:13.07). She was also on the winning 400 free relay team with Scharp and juniors Heather Smyth and Brynn Crandell (4:25.34).
Crandell earned two important victories, in the 200 individual medley (2:47.35) and the 500 freestyle (6:21.14).
Additional key finishes that earned points to help win the meet included:
• Junior Elly Moore, freshman Natalie Moran and sophomore Sara Labarias Veguillas finished second, third and fourth, respectively, in the 100-yard butterfly to outpoint Polytech, 7-6.
• Smyth’s third- and junior Julia Moran’s fourth-place finishes tacked on five points, in addition to Gonzalez’s six points in the backstroke.
• Hanley’s third- and junior Addison Jerns’s fourth-place finishes added five points to Scharp’s six in the 200 freestyle.
• Junior Amina Adkins’s two fifth-place finishes, in the 200 individual medley and 500 freestyle; freshman Allie Lewis’s fifth-place finish in the 50 freestyle; and Jerns’s fifth-place finish in the 100 breaststroke.
“We won because of these critical one-point advantages that boosted our team to victory against a [talented] squad from Polytech,” said IR girls’ swimming head coach Dana Schaefer. “Freshman Kassidy Berhornar told me she had dropped five seconds off her 50 freestyle time since she last swam eight months ago. The girls’ jaws were dropping when comparing their times tonight against where they left off when they last swam. Our returning girls are starting the season very strong.”
Freshman Leila Hernandez had already swum a 30-second 50 freestyle in the exhibition heat, which moved her into the competitive heat.
The younger swimmers are receptive to criticism regarding their techniques, said Schaefer.
“Our new girls, including freshmen breaststroke swimmers Ella Peterson and Jewelian Griffith, are smart and self-aware. They’re not afraid to train hard” early in the season, she said. “I can’t ask for better additions to our team.”
The Indians (1-0) are scheduled to compete against Cape Henlopen on Friday, Dec. 9, beginning at 3:30 p.m. at the Rehoboth Beach YMCA swimming pool.