She looked extremely confident and aggressive in the batter’s box.
As a result, junior first baseman Macy Blades blasted a grand-slam home run and knocked in seven runs to lead the Indian River High School girls’ softball squad past host Sussex Tech, 15-8, on Thursday, April 6.
Blades’ round-tripper soared over the left-centerfield wall in the visitors’ third frame and extended the IR lead to 12-0 in the Henlopen Conference matchup.
“I didn’t think the ball was gone when I hit it,” said Blades, who joined the varsity squad during her freshman season. “I actually thought the centerfielder caught it, because I heard her jump against the fence. But when I saw my head coach, Sara Powell, in the third-base coaching box, that’s when I knew it was gone.”
Blades’ two-run double produced the sixth and seventh runs of an eight-run second inning for the Green & Gold. She also singled home a run in the seventh to finish the day’s scoring.
“I had a bad game offensively against Sussex Central,” said Blades of the 3-1 loss on March 30. “At practice, I have been really focused on my swing, and that just carried into the game against Sussex Tech. My coaches also supported me and really hyped us up before this game.”
Despite the offensive explosion, the Indians (4-2 overall, 4-1 in Henlopen Conference competition) needed a solid team effort to hold off the Ravens and record the victory.
Starting pitcher Kinsley Hall’s control betrayed her in the middle innings as the Ravens (3-3 overall, 2-3 in conference play) rallied and cut the deficit to 12-8.
Junior Megan Daisey replaced Hall in the home fourth and did a credible job of pitching solid long relief. Daisey struck out four, and allowed two walks and a hit over two and two-thirds of an inning.
Hall (4-2), who is headed to the University of Mt. Olive, reentered the game to toss a scoreless seventh and earn the victory. She struck out 10, walked seven and yielded one hit over her four and a third innings on the pitcher’s mound.
Offensively, Indian River ripped 14 hits, including two each by sophomores Sophie Scurci and Jillian Coulbourn, and seniors Jaya Shaub, Holy Family University commit Lily Hoban, and University of Lynchburg commit Izzy Wade. Delaware Valley University commit Jillian Collins and Blades each scored three runs, while Schaub, Scurci and Wade each crossed the plate twice.
“My teammates really do feed off of each other,” Blades noted. “We all keep good energy. That’s really important for us. Several of the ladies do a really great job of keeping everyone engaged and involved in the game. And we always communicate what we see on the field.”