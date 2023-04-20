Head coach Sara Powell’s girls’ softball squad split a pair of tight 2-1 verdicts this week, bringing their record to 5-3 overall and 5-1 in Henlopen Conference play.
Indian River 2, Smyrna 1
The Indians used impressive hustle and timely defense to come from behind and defeat Smyrna, 2-1 in a conference showdown on Tuesday, April 18.
Trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the fourth, senior Jillian Collins and junior Macy Blades each beat out consecutive infield grounders to open the frame.
After senior pitcher Kinsley Hall advanced both runners with a perfect sacrifice bunt, Holy Family University commit Lilly Hoban followed suit with another excellent bunt between home plate and the pitcher’s mound. Collins, a Delaware Valley University commit, raced home from third base to beat the pitcher’s short toss to the plate and tie the score, 1-1.
Moments later, Blades alertly tagged up at third and raced home with the go-ahead run. She barely beat the second baseman’s throw to the plate after a Jaya Shaub pop-fly into shallow right centerfield.
Third-baseman Shaub was also the game’s defensive standout, making two outstanding plays at the “hot corner.” She deftly snared a hard bad-hop grounder by Lacie Donovan and made a strong throw to first base with one out and a runner aboard in the third inning. In the visitors’ fifth, Shaub made a spectacular head-first diving grab of Kirsten Johnson’s bunt attempt that otherwise would have dropped in for a base hit.
Righthander Hall eclipsed the 100-strikeout plateau for the season after fanning 13 Eagles’ hitters. She finished the game with 110 for the season to date.
Hall improved to 5-2 on the season after scattering three hits. She was touched for a first-inning run when Makayla Brantley tripled with one out and scored on a wild pitch.
The University of Mount Olive commit pitched out of a one-out seventh-inning jam. With runners at first and second, Hall fanned the next hitter on a called third strike, then recorded the game’s final out on a bunt attempt that was snared by catcher Hoban a few feet up the third-base line.
Eagles’ pitcher Lindsey Roscoe tossed a four-hit complete game, striking out four.
Appoquinimink 2, Indian River 1
Hall painted a masterpiece on Saturday, April 15, in the non-conference setback to visiting Appoquinimink. She struck out 17 Jaguars’ hitters to tie a single-game career high. The only hit she allowed during her complete-game effort was a two-run double to deep leftfield by Mia Boyd in the second inning.
Hall displayed superior velocity and movement on her fastball and consistently hit her spots.
Blades continued her hot hitting with an RBI-single to rightfield in the fifth frame, giving her eight RBIs in the last two games.
Jaguars’ pitchers Savannah Laird and Ayla McCathern combined on a one-hitter.