You can feel the electricity at the Indian River High School softball complex.
Head coach Sara Powell anticipates another strong showing from her emerging program as the student athletes compete for starting jobs.
“All positions are open for grabs,” said Powell, whose 13-5 squad reached the DIAA playoffs last spring. “May the hardest worker get the job.”
Powell has plenty of depth from which to draw, beginning with 11 returnees from the 2022 campaign. Letter-winners include five seniors — Kinsley Hall, Lily Hoban, Izzy Wade, Jillian Collins and Jaya Schaub.
Four of those players are college commits. Hall is headed to the University of Mount Olive, while Wade has signed on at the University of Lynchburg. Hoban has committed to Holy Family University, and Collins has signed on at Delaware Valley University.
The team’s junior letter-winners are also extremely talented, including Macy Blades, Megan Daisey, Olivia Hitchens, Raegan Kansak and Katie McHale. Sophomore Jillian Coulbourn also returns after a successful freshman season on the varsity team.
Powell has added three highly-skilled sophomores in Sophie Scurci, who played for the IR girls’ soccer team as a freshman last year, along with Jazmin Mayfield and Hoban’s younger sister Gracie Hoban. Freshman Baylie Williamson also earned a spot on the varsity.
Powell noted that her team enjoys its close-knit camaraderie.
“We know the new additions to the group will fit right in and bring great things to our team,” said Powell, whose 2022 team won 11 of its 14 Henlopen Conference decisions. “We have a strong senior class, and we love the leadership and work ethic they bring to the team. We are excited to see them have a strong finish to their high school careers. They become essentially extra coaches and are great role models for the rest of our team’s players.
“We are really excited to start the 2023 season,” added Powell. “We have a strong foundation to build off of what we started last season. We plan to take it one game at a time, and sharpen our defensive and offensive skills during practices. It’s always been about doing the little things right so that the big things come easily.”
Inside the dugout, Powell has added Kelsea Dell to the varsity coaching staff, to replace Eldred Cress, “whom we expect to still be supporting us at home games. Damya Williams is our new junior varsity head coach,” said Powell, whose first base coach, Lauren Illian also returns.
“We love the game of softball, that is why we show up each day to play the game,” said Powell, whose team opens the season on Thursday, March 23, at Henlopen Conference Southern Division foe Sussex Academy.
“It’s been a part of all of our lives since we were little girls. But at the end of the day, we are excited to see these student-athletes compete, have fun and enjoy being a part of a sisterhood. We want to see them continue to be successful and respectful young ladies within our community, which they already are, and go on to continue whatever it is their futures call them to do.”