The runner burst from the third-base bag a split second after the batter deposited a perfect squeeze bunt a short distance between home plate and the pitcher’s mound.
Lily Hoban raced 60 feet toward home plate in the host Indians’ sixth frame, finishing with a head-first slide that just barely beat an infielder’s toss, to score the most crucial Indian River run of the 2023 season.
Kinsley Hall’s deftness with the bat and Hoban’s swiftness on the basepath combined to snap a taut 1-1 tie on Thursday, May 4, against the visiting Laurel Bulldogs in a game that would decide the Henlopen Conference’s Southern Division championship.
Sophomore Jillian Coulbourn’s infield grounder produced one insurance run, and another crossing the plate on a Bulldogs’ error to provide right-handed ace pitcher Hall with a 4-1 lead.
“I knew how crucial it was to score Lily from third base to enable our team to take the lead,” said Hall. “So I focused on my mechanics and trusted myself to lay down the squeeze bunt. Lily and I execute this play all the time in travel ball, and other teams have trouble making the play defensively. I’m so glad it worked out. She and I have trust in each other that we can get the job done under any circumstances.”
Hall shutdown of the Bulldogs in the visitors’ seventh enabled IRHS to win its eighth straight game, win its first division crown since 2019 and touch off an emotional Indians’ (12-3) celebration. The late-game offensive heroics also earned the program its sixth consecutive DIAA state playoff berth.
“We knew this win wouldn’t come easily,” said IR head coach Sara Dalton. “Laurel is a great team, and Kylie Hill is an exceptional pitcher. Our mindset was to just be 1 percent better than them, and to execute and do the little things right.”
The crowd was treated to an outstanding display of pitching by Hall and Hill.
Hall, a Mount Olive University commit, hurled a three-hitter while fanning 10 and allowing one walk. Laurel’s Hill also went the distance, striking out nine and allowing only three safeties.
“Kinsley, as always, was unstoppable on the mound, and our defense also made some great plays,” said Dalton. “Sophie Scurci had a few key snags at shortstop, and Macy Blades caught a hard-hit line drive at first base. Katie McHale made a great throw from right field to prevent a double. Centerfielder Izzy Wade made a key catch in the seventh inning, making this a total team win.”
Indian River took a 1-0 lead in the third inning when Scurci scored from third base on a wild pitch. The Bulldogs touched Hall for their only run, on an RBI-single by sophomore Bailey Ullman in the top of the sixth inning.
“We had high expectations and goals for ourselves, and I think the little things are clicking, enabling us to all be moving in the same direction,” said Dalton. “We trust each other, we support each other, and we come ready to work each day. As always, I’m so proud of these girls and what they are accomplishing this season.”
Hall improved her won-lost mark to 11-3, extending her single-season career high for strikeouts to 187.
Hoban suffered a cut when her left hand grazed the spike of the Bulldogs’ catcher while Hoban was sliding into home plate with the eventual winning run. She finished the game before visiting a local medical center, where she was treated with three stitches. She planned to play in Thursday’s home game (after Coastal Point press time) against visiting Cape.
The Indians will play Northern Division winner Sussex Central in the conference title home at Sussex Tech beginning at 4:15 p.m. on Friday, May 12. Both teams will advance to the DIAA playoffs in their respectable divisions, regardless of that game’s verdict. The Golden Knights defeated IRHS, 3-1, on March 30.
Indian River 17, Dover 0
The DIAA playoff bound Indians had extended their winning streak to nine straight games by handling the visiting Dover Senators on Tuesday, May 9.
Senior Kinsley Hall (12-3) and junior Megan Daisey combined to toss a five-inning no-hitter, the Green & Gold’s ninth shutout of the campaign. Hall hurled the first three innings and struck out eight, bringing her season total to a staggering 195. Daisey tossed the final two innings, striking out five.
Offensively, sophomore Bella Scurci and seniors Jaya Shaub and Jillian Collings each drove in two runs and scored three times.