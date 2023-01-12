Her finger is on the pulse of every pitch.
Literally and figuratively.
With or without input from her coach in the dugout, she signals the pitcher with the pitch type, speed and location of every toss.
Lily Hoban also uses hand signals to position her fielders as required.
The starting catcher and hard-hitting senior has cultivated the ability to process and communicate so much information in a simplistic way.
And it helped make the process of choosing and committing to her college an absolute breeze.
Or perhaps not.
“It feels so good to have the pressure” of choosing where to commit “off my chest,” said Hoban, a Holy Family University (HFU) commit whose mother, Sarah Hoban (HFU Class of 2003), was also a Tigers’ softball catcher and outfielder while earning her bachelor’s degree in elementary education.
“I was very fortunate to have a few great schools to consider, so I wanted to take my time with this decision and not make it until I was absolutely sure. As soon as I left” the campus visit at HFU, “I knew that was where I wanted to spend my next four years. I am so relieved and excited to have found such a great fit for me.”
The private Roman Catholic school is located on Torresdale Avenue in the northeast section of Philadelphia, Pa. The Tigers are an NCAA Division II member that competes in the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference (CACC).
The Tigers’ head coach for women’s softball, Jill Murray, had seen the 5-foot-6 Hoban play several times in travel softball competition and the Carpenter Cup (a high school showcase tournament for college coaches).
“This last time after seeing me play, Coach Murray invited me for a visit,” said the right-handed-hitting and -throwing Hoban, who is also a girls’ volleyball stalwart at Indian River. “I always thought I wanted to go south. But by the end of my visit, I knew that Holy Family University was the place for me.”
A key factor in Hoban’s decision is the distance between the school and her parents’ home in Millsboro.
“It’s far enough away, but it also presents me with the option of coming home on the weekends. I also really like the vibe of the team, the players I met and the coaches,” said Hoban, who was born in Lewes. “The size of the school and the campus were just what I was looking for. And they just recently updated their weight room facilities and dormitories, and are in the process of building a new softball field.”
Hoban was a key factor in helping the Indians reach the DIAA playoffs last spring, She is an outstanding defensive catcher with a .994 fielding percentage (with only one error), four runners caught stealing and two pickoffs. Offensively, she ripped 14 hits and drove in eight runs.
For an encore, she helped lead the Lower Sussex Little League squad to the District 3 championship and the Little League World Series championship game last summer. In the World Series tourney, Hoban led the team with 10 RBIs and five stolen bases. She also contributed two doubles and a home run.
She also drove in 16 runs, to tie for the Delaware Tribe travel team lead, while hitting at an impressive .426 clip.
During the recently complete fall sports season, she continued her standout play to help the Indian River girls’ volleyball team return to the DIAA playoffs.
Hoban is quick to compliment her Indian River High School girls’ softball coaching staff for their support.
Coach Sara Dalton, assistant coach Lauren Illian, Athletic Director Todd Fuhrmann and the school’s administration, she said, “have always been supportive of me throughout my years at Indian River,” she said. “I also loved seeing each of those coaches and Todd watching every single one of our games in the Little league World Series last summer.”
Hoban also proudly discusses the support she receives from her family, which includes her mother, her father, Bill Hoban, her sister, Gracie Hoban (a sophomore volleyball and softball player at IRHS), and maternal grandmother, Susan Lyons.
“My parents signed me up for any camp in which I took an interest, and they took me to all my visits,” said Lily Hoban of those college visits. “My mom has definitely been my biggest supporter of all. She is also my coach. Anytime I ever want to get some extra work in, she is there. Whenever I asked, she would drive me to the field, put balls on the tee, throw front toss or teach me some catching drills.
“I also appreciate my Delaware Tribe family,” Hoban added of her travel-ball team. “I am so incredibly thankful to be a part of our team. My coaches,” she added of Chad Hall, Chris Smith and her mother, “and teammates are a second family to me. My teammates have always been there pushing me to be the best I could be. The Tribe family is where I fell in love with the game of softball.”
After earning her degree in biology, Hoban plans to begin her career in the medical profession, possibly in pharmacy or audiology.