As the Indian River High School spring athletic season resumes this week following spring break, head coaches have weighed in on each of their team’s performance at the mid-season juncture.
Girls’ softball
Head coach: Sara Powell
Team record: 4-3 overall, 4-1 Henlopen Conference
How do you feel about your 2023 spring team’s performance to date?
“Heading into spring break, we were 4-2 overall and 4-1 in Henlopen Conference play. We lost two tough losses to Delmarva Christian and Sussex Central — teams that have solid pitchers. I am proud of the way our team played in both of our losses. Our goal for the remainder of the season is to figure out how to win those tough, close games. In regard to our four victories, I am pleased that the girls are coming out and winning against those teams we should beat while putting up a lot of runs.”
What does your team do well?
“Our players support each other on and off the field. They go out to dinner, and they do things like go bowling together. On the field, they encourage each other. After Kinsley Hall came out of the Sussex Tech game, she came into the dugout and started cheering for her replacement, Megan Daisey, right away. Kinsley encouraged her the whole time. Megan did an amazing job. Each of our players cheer enthusiastically when pinch hitters replace them during games. Having that encouragement and trust among the players creates a good foundation for everyone.”
What can your team improve upon?
“We speak about this often at practice. We want to maintain our confidence even when the game isn’t quite going our way. Having a positive mindset and game plan during each at bat is crucial. Understanding the game is based on how we respond to failure. We are improving with this on a daily basis. These girls have put in a great deal of work year ’round over the years, and I think it’s important for them to trust their work ethic and natural abilities. They should be confident that they have what it takes to succeed and win consistently.”
Which player has been a standout performer so far?
“Pitcher Kinsley Hall has been phenomenal on the mound with a perfect game against Sussex Academy and a no-hitter against Seaford. In our two losses, she had 16 strikeouts against Delmarva Christian and 14 strikeouts against Sussex Central.”
Additional comments: “The coaching staff is very proud of these girls and the maturity and work ethic they bring to practice. They make being there fun. by working hard on the field and in the classroom. They are truly amazing young women, and I know we as a staff are proud to be a part of the journey towards bigger and better things!”
Girls’ soccer
Head coach: Brandt Mais
Team record: 5-1 overall, 4-1 Henlopen Conference
How do you feel about your 2023 spring team’s performance to date?
“Overall, the team has been very good,” said Mais. “We are 5-1 and have allowed only two goals. Besides the winning record, the girls have bought into our process and have been working hard during every session to improve. We still have a lot to work to do, and many games remain. We want to keep our focus in the present, practice by practice and game by game.”
What does your team do well?
“Our team has great chemistry on and off the field. They are very close to one another. Those close relationships create a great team environment that is essential for success. Also, they have been excellent at passing and moving the ball together to cut through opposing teams’ defenses.”
What can your team improve upon?
“On the defensive side, we could improve our individual one-vs.-one coverage. As a collective team we have been great, but sometimes our individual defending can let us down. On the offensive side, we need to be more clinical in finishing our chances. The good news is that we can create a lot of chances. We just need to show a little more composure in front of the goal to finish teams off.”
Are there any players who have been standout performers thus far?
“The senior captains, Bella Scurci, Kendall Cathell and Carley Topper, have been excellent leaders and have put in some great performances. Anahi Parada, who is a technically gifted and aggressive defender, has been a massive presence in the back line, leading our defense to four shutouts. And the freshman class has had some big contributions to the varsity, especially Ella Peterson, who has scored six goals in six games. She is right behind Bella Scurci, who has impressively tallied eight goals.”
Additional comments: “Based on the performances and the team culture so far, we are really excited to see where the rest of the season can take us. The girls have the right mentality and — combined with their talent — we have the ability to win some big games.”