She is the ultimate team player.
The reserve middle infielder is always there for her teammates.
A 2021 graduate of Indian River High School, she yells encouragement from the Fairleigh Dickinson dugout.
Brandi Mitchell also counsels her college’s women’s softball teammates who may have experienced a challenging at-bat or committed an error.
She continues to practice hard with great enthusiasm while working her way upward on the Knights’ depth chart.
Perhaps next year she will crack the FDU starting lineup as a junior.
For now, she is celebrated as the type of teammate that every student-athlete hopes to befriend.
During the recently-completed 2023 NCAA Division I campaign, Mitchell was an invaluable asset to her teammates. The Knights nearly earned an NCAA Division I postseason playoff berth after winning 24 games in the Northeast Conference.
In recognition of Mitchell’s supportive achievements, the science major was recently presented with Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Knight Award. The citation is presented annually to the player on each women’s and men’s Knights’ team who showed great sportsmanship and leadership while promoting a positive attitude.
“I’m very thankful for the opportunity to compete in college softball,” said Mitchell, who played four years of varsity girls’ softball and three seasons of varsity girls’ volleyball as an Indian River High School student-athlete. “I can recall the adjustment period when I first transitioned to college,” she said. “Nothing really prepares you for the reality of being away from home and being independent for the first time in your life.
“Athletically, I felt that I transitioned very well. Having weightlifting early in the morning was probably the only thing that took some getting used to. But I was prepared even more for softball because I was already training. I love the experience so far. I’ve met lifelong friends, and I’ve really enjoyed living in the dormitories.”
According to Mitchell, the art of juggling responsibilities as an NCAA Division I student-athlete presented its share of challenges.
“But it was also rewarding,” said the 5-foot-8 middle infielder. “This experience has taught me many important life lessons, including time management. You have to prioritize your schoolwork and studying with practice and off-season training, in addition to the activities associated with being in college.”
The single most useful lesson that Mitchell said she has learned as a college student-athlete at the school in Teaneck, N.J., is to enjoy the journey.
“The tough practices and lack of playing time don’t compare to the fun that you experience along the way, and the amazing people who you meet,” said Mitchell, who earned Dean’s List accolades by posting a 3.2 grade-point average of a possible 4.0. “For those younger people in high school and middle school, I want to tell them the time really does fly by. They should make sure it remains fun, and they should continue to work hard.”
Upon returning home to Millsboro, Mitchell said, she was thrilled to attend several Indian River girls’ softball playoff contests as the Indians reached the DIAA state championship game.
“I am so proud of this year’s team,” she said enthusiastically. “It was a lot of fun to watch them during the state tourney. I’ve played with some of those girls, and was happy to see them succeed and do something I wasn’t able to do during my career at IR. They have a lot to be proud of.”
Mitchell credited her family with making a profound impact on her as a student-athlete. Her family cheering section is highlighted by her mother, Lisa Mitchell, father, Dean Mitchell, and grandparents Kay Mitchell and Danny Mitchell.
“My father always drove me to practices and tournaments,” said Mitchell, who has scored eight runs and appeared in 40 games during her first two seasons of playing college softball. “I always had family members cheering for me at every game at Indian River. Now that I’m in college, I really rely on my older sister, Amy Mitchell Davis, who played girls’ field hockey and softball before graduating in 2013. We are eight years apart, and she is always ready to listen or offer advice if I’m struggling with softball or school.”