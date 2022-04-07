Goals are hard to come by for the Indian River girls’ lacrosse team whenever they compete against perennial Delaware powerhouse Cape Henlopen.
The Indians dropped a 20-0 verdict at Cape on Friday, April 1, the first time they’ve been whitewashed since a 19-0 setback on March 30, 2021, against — you guessed itc— the Vikings.
That’s really nothing to be ashamed of when you’re a still-emerging program going up against a championship-caliber team that has won the last 12 consecutive DIAA state titles.
“We knew the Cape game was going to be tough,” said Indians’ head coach Cat Roselli after the Vikings won their 157th straight game against a Delaware high school (a streak that began in 2009). “Our girls did great, and they’ve shown improvement with every game they’ve played.
“Against Cape, we were able to give everyone playing time,” and those players “learned a lot,” she added. “Our coaching staff is very pleased with how far we have come as a program,”
Senior goalkeeper Caylee Schmidt started the game against Cape, making five saves against one of the area’s most potent offenses. Freshman Chloe Megee made two saves after replacing Schmidt.
Indian River was also blanked by Cape Henlopen in 2019 and 2018. The last time they scored a goal against the Vikings was by Helen Davis on March 29, 2017, in a 20-1 loss. The previous season, Emiley Shuey and Kealey Allison each scored in a 21-2 setback, on April 6, 2016.