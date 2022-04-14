“No way we’re losing this game!”
That declaration took hold in the psyche of Indian River High School sophomore forward Kylie Harris.
The 0-3 Indians were locked in a back-and-forth girls’ lacrosse battle with host Lake Forest on Wednesday, April 6.
Suddenly, Harris lifted her teammates onto her shoulders and played the leading role, with help from junior co-star Madison Geppi.
They led the charge to help deliver their team’s first victory of the season, a 14-13 triumph over the Spartans.
Harris erupted for an Indian River single-game school record 10 goals, making her the first player in the program’s history to reach 51 markers by her second season. Geppi added a single-game career-high four goals, as head coach Cat Roselli’s young team showed tremendous improvement in their fourth game of the young campaign.
“Kylie played a phenomenal game, and she won 60 percent of the draw controls while capitalizing on fast breaks,” said Roselli, adding that Harris is a natural goal-scorer “because she has the knack for finding the opening on defense and taking every opportunity [the opposition] allows.
“When she was face-guarded,” Roselli said of the close coverage by a specific opponent, “she set plays and fed her teammates, getting two assists,” Roselli added. “She’s a great asset to our program.”
Harris said she appreciated the efforts of her teammates in achieving the victory.
“This was the best game our team played so far,” she said. “We’ve worked really hard in practice, and I think it showed today.”
Senior goalkeeper Caylee Schmidt made six saves to earn the triumph.
Harris was the Indians’ lone goal-scorer in the Indians’ 20-1 setback at Sussex Academy on Friday, April 8. Schmidt made six saves in that game.
Harris added another marker in the 1-5 Indians’ 19-3 loss to visiting Worcester Prep on Tuesday, April 12. Also scoring in that game were sophomore Lilly Anthony and senior Caylee Schmidt, who temporarily relinquished her goalkeeping duties to notch her first career goal.
Schmidt finished with six saves, while freshman Chloe Magee stopped a pair of shots.