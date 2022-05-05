The Indian River High girls’ lacrosse team split a pair of decisions last week.
The Green & Gold dropped a tough 12-11 non-conference verdict at Milford on Wednesday, April 27, before defeating visiting Sussex Tech, 10-9, in a Henlopen Conference thriller on Saturday, April 30.
Sophomore Kylie Harris continued to shine, with a total of 14 goals in the two games. Harris, the younger sister of former Indians’ lacrosse players Thomas Harris (Class of 2020) and Madeline Harris (Class of 2021), scored six times in the victory over the Ravens. Seniors Emma Ruley and Maggie Borelli, and juniors Laila Fenton and Madison Geppi found the back of the Sussex Tech net once each.
IR led 7-2 at halftime before holding off a 7-3 Ravens’ second-half comeback attempt. Senior goalkeeper Caylee Schmidt made 10 saves to earn the victory as IR improved to 3-6 on the season.
Harris netted eight goals in the loss at Milford. Geppi, Ruley and sophomore Lilly Jo Anthony scored once each as the Indians staged a 7-1 second-half rally that fell just short of the game-tying marker. Schmidt made four saves between the pipes for Indian River.
Indian River finished the week with an 18-5 loss at Caravel on Monday, May 2. Harris netted four goals and Ruley added another as the Indians fell to 3-7 on the season.