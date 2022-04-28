There’s nothing like the elation of returning to classes from a relaxing Spring Break week.
The Indian River High girls’ lacrosse team understands that rite of happiness. They celebrated their return to reading, writing and ‘rithmetic with a resounding 12-6 victory at St. Georges Tech in Middletown, Delaware on Monday, April 25.
Sophomore Kylie Harris scored six times, while junior Laila Fenton contributed her first career three-goal performance to go with an assist. In addition, freshman Bailey Freitas scored her first two career goals, and senior Emma Ruley celebrated her return from an injury with a goal and a helper as the Indians recorded their second triumph of the season.
“We played a great game today,” said Indians’ head coach Cat Roselli. “We played hard in competing for ground balls and had a number of interceptions. Our coaching staff is proud of the team’s hard work and dedication.”
Senior goalkeeper Caylee Schmidt earned the victory by recording 10 saves, including her 100th career stop. The game was stopped to honor Schmidt’s achievement. Her outstanding play in goal helped the Indians build an 8-3 lead in the opening half.
Harris, the team’s leading scorer, finished the game with 27 goals for the season and 59 for her career.