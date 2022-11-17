IR girls’ field hockey gives title-worthy performance

They played as if the DIAA state title was on the line.
The Indian River High School girls’ hockey team finished their 2022 regular season with a championship-level performance.
“Our last game was definitely the highlight of our season,” said first-year girls’ field hockey head coach Molly Chamberlin-Lundy. “I’m not sure if it was the excitement of Senior Night, or the experience of playing under the lights at the stadium field. But we really showed up and played the best game of our season.”
Did they ever!
The Indians defeated the DIAA playoff-bound 10-3-1 Sussex Academy Seahawks, 2-1 in their regular-season finale on Thursday, Nov. 3.
Freshman center-forward Baylie Williamson scored both goals — her sixth and seventh of the season.
The first, set up by sophomore wing Lilly Merrick at 4:20 of the third quarter, broke a scoreless tie and gave the Indians a 1-0 lead.
Her second of the night, off a feed from senior attack Kinsley Hall at 4:37 of the fourth quarter, gave IR the lead for good, 2-1.
Sophomore goalkeeper Jazmin Mayfield was perfect the rest of the way and finished with 13 saves. The Indians’ defense was airtight for the remaining 10 minutes despite being outshot 16-6. Defeating the Seahawks — who held a 9-1 advantage in penalty corners — enabled IR to finish the season at 6-9-0, an improvement by one victory over the 2021 campaign.
“The energy from the players and the fans was incredible,” said Chamberlin-Lundy. “It was a great way to end our season.”
The Indians played extremely tight games against Woodbridge, Sussex Central, Milford and Caravel Academy that could’ve gone either way, but ended in one-goal setbacks. The Caravel contest was highlighted by goalkeeper Mayfield’s 100th save of the season.
“We hope to turn those losses into wins next year,” said Chamberlin-Lundy. “We have a young team, and we hope to keep improving the program from year to year and make the playoffs next season. Our junior-varsity team finished 8-2-1, and we hope to bring those players up to varsity next year.”