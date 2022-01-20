The impressive moments keep coming for the 2021-2022 Indian River High School girls’ swim team. This one was even more special, because it came against a team that has generally been a thorn in their collective sides in the pool.
On Friday, Jan. 14, the Indians squared off with Caesar Rodney in a Henlopen Athletic Conference dual-meet tilt at the Milford Boys & Girls Club pool. It was a collective team effort that rallied the Indians to an 88-82 win over the Riders to run their season mark to 5-1 overall, and it was their fourth straight win.
According to data on the website at www.indians-sports.com, it was the first time since Jan. 21, 2016, that the Indians’ girls had beaten CR in a dual meet. On that day five years ago, IR edged the Riders 50-44, which was also a six-point win, like their most recent accomplishment.
“It was the contribution of each and every one of our girls that made us win that meet,” coach Dana Schaefer said. “When you look at some of those times for our second- through sixth-place finishers — that were all within tenths and hundredths of their competitors’ [times] — you’ll see that in some cases our swimmers were beaten in one event, and then out-touched their opponents in subsequent races. I wish I could highlight all of my girls individually. Each one deserves recognition for this win.
“Yet, it was the strength of the whole that was greater than the separate individuals,” she said. “We were finally at full strength for the first time all season. The entire team could move as a unit into the new racing experience that this training zone in practice is all about. The entire team could cheer from the end of the pool to encourage each other’s every turn at the wall. The entire team earned the extra eight points that put us ahead of CR in end. The new girls on the team are able to see why we say, ‘Hard work, done right, feels good.’”
The Indians got impressive wins from the 200 free relay quartet of Kendra Aukland, Michaela McDowell, Brynn Crandell and Bella Scharp, with a time of 1:57.89. The team of Hannah Rock, Madison Tipton, Heather Smyth and Hannah Aukland came in second at 2:02.25.
Jordan Gonzalez also picked up a first place for the Indians in the 100 backstroke with her time of 1:12.65. Scharp added a pair individual first places with her winning time of 2:16.45 in the 200 free and 1:03.26 in the 100 free. Crandell was second at 2:22.13 in the 200 free. Kendra Aukland blazed her way to a win in the 50 free at 28.59.
Several other Indians also turned in impressive efforts, as noted by Schaefer in commenting that the win was a total team effort.
For the boys, CR used their depth to pull away from the Indians, 103-63, in their dual. IR managed to win two of the 11 events overall. The setback dropped their record to 3-3 on the season.
“It’s a learning and growing year for our team,” IR boys’ head coach Colin Crandell said. “We are young and only have one senior, so swimming teams like CR is very valuable to our swimmers. They get to see talented swimmers compete. Sometimes the best way to learn is to watch others compete.”
Shane Hall picked up a win in the 100 free, posting a winning time 54.49, while the group of Hall, Alex Arnold, Max Forrey and Evan Peterson touched first in the 200 free relay. Hall was able to make the state cut in the individual 200 free.
Crandell noted that Evan Peterson was also a standout swimmer against the Riders, coming “2.5 secs away from the 100 fly cut. That was Evan’s first time swimming that race, so I’m excited to see him drop and make that cut later in season.”
The Indians were “home” against Dover on Tuesday, Jan. 18, but no results were available to the Coastal Point before press time mid-week. IR was set to “host” Sussex Academy on Friday, Jan. 21, at Sussex Academy at 3:30 p.m. They will then hit the road for a dual meet at Stephen Decatur of Berlin, Md., on Tuesday, Jan. 25.