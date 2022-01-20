You show up.
You play hard.
And you don’t worry about the final score or who won and who lost.
You just compete, and let the chips (and jumpers and layups) fall where they may.
That’s what the Indian River High School girls’ basketball team has been tasked with in the face of unending adversity. The team has dropped all four of its games played in 2022, including Tuesday’s 75-16 setback at Seaford.
The Indians (1-9 overall, 1-7 Henlopen Conference) dressed only seven players for the game against the Blue Jays. They were playing without leading scorer and freshman phenom Mya Whittington, and senior Le’Anya Garrison, both of whom were under the weather. Garrison and freshman starter Alaina Strates (with an ankle injury) have missed each of the last four games.
“It was a rough 32 minutes, but we did achieve some team and personal goals,” said head coach Roger Clay after junior Scarlett Dunn led the team with seven points. “We found some positive things to focus on in a very tough matchup. For example, we wanted to score more than 10 points, get at least 10 rebounds as a team, and have each player take at least one good shot, and we achieved those goals. Several individual players were given goals to get a steal — things like that — and they succeeded.”
Late last week, Whittington came through with a scintillating 25-point performance in a 47-41 loss to Early College on Friday, Jan. 14. The previous afternoon, IR had finished on the wrong end of a 34-20 verdict at Sussex Academy. Whittington battled to contribute seven points, while junior Scarlett Dunn added six and sophomore Alex Davidson contributed four points in the defensive battle.
“Mya was simply fantastic for us over the last two games,” said Clay. “We came off a tough start last Tuesday,” he noted of a lackluster 45-8 loss at Delmar on Jan. 11, “and were able to turn it around and show signs of good offense during the last two games.”
Whittington is the key piece around whom Clay hopes to rebuild this program. She is a whirling dervish of a defensive player who consistently challenges rival dribblers. She also displays an amazing scoring touch, which has enabled Whittington to contribute 121 points through the nine games she’s played (13.4 ppg), including double-figure scoring in five of those contests.
“Mya is one of those players that all coaches need,” said Clay. “She just gets it done on both sides of the ball.
“As a team, we are showing signs of progression,” the coach added. “But we still have a lot of work to do.”
The Indians must regroup quickly. They were set to host Lake Forest on Thursday, Jan. 20, in a 5 p.m. opening tip, and will welcome Laurel on Friday for a 4:30 p.m. start. They also visit Howard Tech for a non-conference contest Saturday, beginning at 1 p.m.