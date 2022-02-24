The Indian River High School girls’ basketball season is winding down on a positive note. Head coach Roger Clay’s squad recently put together a three-game winning streak at home.
“Overall, this season was an exciting rollercoaster ride for our girls and coaching staff,” said Clay. “We have had great moments where the girls achieved success as a team and individually.”
The Indians (4-15 overall, 4-12 in the Henlopen Conference) recently defeated Early College, Sussex Academy and Sussex Central on their home court.
Clay related that his student-athletes were able to learn and understand what it takes to compete on the varsity level.
“We know we have a lot of growth to achieve, and we are more than capable of achieving it,” he added. “I’m excited to see what’s in store for this program.”
Freshman Mya Whittington is the team’s leading scorer, while seniors Le’Anya Garrison and Fatime Useini have each played inspired basketball down the stretch. Sophomore Alex Davidson and junior Scarlett Dunn have also come up with big plays during the recent three-game winning streak.
The Indians dropped a 51-17 verdict to visiting Lake Forest on Thursday, Feb. 17, with Garrison emerging as IR’s leading scorer for the game, with seven points. Indian River was set to finish their regular-season schedule when they visited Laurel on Wednesday, Feb. 23, after Coastal Point press time.