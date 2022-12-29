Head coach Roger Clay had a gleam in his eye as he wished his players a happy holiday.
His Indian River High School girls’ basketball team won their second straight game. The Green and Gold defeated visiting Milford, 36-27 in a matinee on Thursday, Dec. 22.
“The girls really solidified a great week of basketball for Indian River girls’ basketball,” said a jubilant Clay. “We had a solid week of practice and really are seeing a few players beginning to blossom on the court. We played great (against Milford) to finish the week strong before heading into Christmas break.”
Sophomore guard Mya Whittington led the Indians with 16 points. Freshman guard Abby Bertling added nine points.
The Indians improved to 2-4 overall and 2-3 in Henlopen Conference play. IR led 10-5 after one quarter, 20-10 at the half and 29-19 after three periods.
Indian River began their two-game winning streak with a 49-26 victory at Seaford on Tuesday, Dec. 20.