Two key players returned to the lineup.
And so did the team’s desire to compete and battle.
“That was a tough loss tonight … and [I] loved their effort,” said coach Roger Clay after the Indian River High School girls’ basketball team dropped a 53-48 verdict to visiting Delmar.
Senior Le’Anya Garrison returned from a four-game absence due to illness and electrified the Green & Gold’s competitive fire with a team-high 21 points.
“Le’Anya provided much-needed help and support on the floor in her first game back,” said Clay, whose team played with a lack of effort and heart in a 45-8 loss at Delmar on Jan. 11. “Her offensive effort and explosion helped us to put points on the board, which we desperately needed.”
Freshman Mya Whittington, who returned from a one-game absence due to illness, also ignited the Indians with an outstanding 17-point contribution.
“Mya was a great leader for us on the floor, especially offensively,” said Clay. “She also had several [timely] assists, and her effort helped us to capitalize on several good possessions.”
In addition, sophomore Alex Davidson energized a fourth-quarter rally with four of her six points in the final eight minutes.
“Alex also provided an offensive explosion when we really needed it,” said Clay. “And her effort defensively helped,” he added of the team getting the ball back, and “pushed us within reach of the lead. Unfortunately, we fell just short at the end.”
The Indians (1-10 overall, 1-8 Henlopen Conference) hoped to snap their seven-game skid when they hosted Sussex Tech on Thursday, Jan. 27, (after Coastal Point press time), for a 6 p.m. opening tip.
Indian River also visits Woodbridge on Friday, Jan. 28, for a 5 p.m. start.