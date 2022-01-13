Even in defeat, there is always a valuable basketball lesson to be learned.
The Indian River High girls’ hoops squad (1-6 overall, 1-4 Henlopen Conference) has absorbed the reason why it is so important for one or more players to step up in the absence of a key performer.
Weakened by the vacancy of senior guard Le’Anya Garrison, the Indians struggled during a 45-8 loss to the host Delmar Wildcats.
Competing in its first game since Friday, Dec. 17, the Green & Gold squad was unable to pick up the slack created by the temporary loss of Garrison’s skill set.
A rugged Wildcat defense pressured the IR attack, causing numerous turnovers. They also held the Indians to single-digit scoring in each quarter.
Freshman guard Mya Whittington led Indian River scorers with five points.
Later this past week, the Indians were set to visit Sussex Academy on Thursday, Jan. 13, for a 4 p.m. tip-off. They will also host Early College on Friday, Jan. 14, with a 6 p.m. start.