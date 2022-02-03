The Indian River High School girls’ basketball team continues to show up and play enthusiastically.
The Indians dropped a 55-18 verdict to visiting Sussex Tech on Thursday, Jan. 27. Freshman Mya Whittington led the team with 12 points, including a perfect 6-for-6 from the free-throw line.
“Once again, Mya was fantastic,” said head coach Roger Clay. “We just struggled to get someone else to help offensively. We fought hard defensively for three good quarters, but then frustration set in. That’s when we let turnovers get the best of us. But they keep coming back to play every night.”
The Indians also dropped a 66-5 verdict at Woodbridge on Friday, Jan. 28.
On Tuesday, Feb. 1, the Indians fell 68-16 to a tough Laurel squad as the Bulldogs were led by a career-high 27 points by Delaney Larrimore. She was one of three Laurel players to hit double-figures on the night, with Carlie Venables (16 points) and Blake Davis (14) also turning in strong performances.
Whittington led the Indians with 7 points, while Le’Anya Garrison chipped in with 4. Fatime Usenei (2), Alex Davidson (2) and Scarlett Dunn (1) also chipped in points for IR.
The Indians will have a week off to work out some kinks in hopes of getting themselves back in the win column when they host Early College High School at DSU on Tuesday, Feb. 8, at 5:30 p.m.
Unified basketball loses its first game of season
In a rematch of last season’s Unified basketball DIAA championship game, the Indian River High School Unified basketball squad lost their first game of the season.
The defending DIAA champion Dover Senators outlasted the host Indians, 32-21, on Thursday, Jan. 27. Senior Matt Engel led the Indians with a strong 12-point performance.
“It’s still early in the season, and with weather delays and final exams, we haven’t been able to get much practice in,” said head coach Sam O’Shields, whose team lost to the Senators, 33-15, in last year’s title game in Dover. “After the rematch, this gives us a good idea of what we need to work on in order to be better prepared for games in the future.”
The Indians (1-1) were set to visit Caesar Rodney on Thursday, Feb. 3, (after Coastal Point press time) for a 3:30 p.m. opening tip.