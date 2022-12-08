Their inspired comeback fell just short.
Indian River High School girls’ basketball team roared back from a 21-8 third-quarter deficit and nearly defeated visiting Worcester Prep in their 2022-2023 season-opener on Dec. 2. But Prep senior forward Caitlyn Hoen sank a pair of free-throws with :03 remaining in the fourth quarter to give the Fighting Mallards from Berlin, Md., a hard-fought 27-26 victory.
Sophomore guard Mya Whittington gave Indian River (0-1) its first lead of the game, 26-25 on a free-throw with 2:11 remaining. Whittington finished with a team-high 14 points, including a trio of three-point shots, while junior guard Alex Davidson added eight.
Hoen led Worcester Prep (1-1) with 10 points.
“We had a slow start in this game,” said IR girls’ basketball head coach Roger Clay. “Fortunately, we showed promise, and fought tough and hard. It was an exciting game that we lost, unfortunately.”
The Indian River girls were set to begin their Henlopen Conference schedule on Thursday, Dec. 8, at Sussex Tech in Georgetown, with a 4 p.m. start. The Indians will also visit conference rival Early College at DSU (Dover) on Tuesday, Dec. 13, for a 6:30 p.m. opening tip.