The Indian River High School girls’ basketball team proved that they are prime-time, big-crowd players on Tuesday night.
Battling visiting district rival Sussex Central in front of a near-capacity audience, the Indians built a 40-35 lead during the first overtime and hung on for a 40-39 triumph.
Freshman Mya Whittington connected on four consecutive free throws in clutch time to help IR capture its third straight victory at home.
“No matter what happens, keep on playing,” said head coach Roger Clay. “The girls played with their biggest hearts tonight. We faced the challenge of playing our district rivals” and won. “It was an all-around great effort from them. [Assistant coach Trish] Dennis and I are extremely proud of how our players went out and fought for the win tonight.”
The Golden Knights outplayed Indian River in the first half, building leads of 10-4 after one and 16-8 at halftime, respectfully. The Green & Gold rallied in the second half, trailing 24-23 after three and finishing regulation in a 32-32 deadlock.
Whittington tallied a team-high 19 points, while senior Le’Anya Garrison added 15. In addition, junior Scarlett Dunn contributed six crucial points down the stretch.
In their dramatic 34-31 victory over visiting Sussex Academy on Thursday, Feb. 10, senior Fatime Useini connected on a long-range 3-point shot from the baseline corner to give IR its second straight triumph. The game-winning basket, which was set up by a swift pass from teammate Whittington, broke a 31-31 tie in a defense-dominated contest.
The Seahawks led 15-11 after one quarter, but the Green & Gold rallied for a 19-17 halftime lead. Both teams were held to just four points in the third quarter as IR struggled to penetrate Sussex Academy’s tough zone defense.
The Seahawks, Clay said, “came out firing on all cylinders and were making their shots early. We kept telling our girls to keep playing their defense and staying composed. They did just that. They stuck to the defensive game plan and maintained our composure, which was hard to do in a game as hard-fought as tonight’s contest.”
Whittington and sophomore Alex Davidson each contributed 10 points, while Garrison added seven.
Indian River dropped a 59-12 non-conference verdict at Wilmington Howard Tech on Saturday, Feb. 12. Whittington scored a team-high 10 points.
“We were a bit outmatched against a stronger team,” said Clay, “and we’ll keep improving.”
The Indians were set to host Lake Forest on Thursday, Feb. 17, (after Coastal Point press time) for a 5:30 p.m. opening tip.