The youthful, rebuilding Indian River High School girls’ basketball team notched its first victory of the season this week, learning the tough lessons of growing with the game as they split two Henlopen Conference meetings.
The Indians (1-4 overall, 1-2 conference) outscored host Milford, 36-33, on Thursday, Dec. 9, before dropping a 72-46 verdict to visiting Seaford on Tuesday, Dec. 14.
Freshman guard Mya Whittington continued to grow as a first-year varsity standout, netting a team-high 18 points, including four three-pointers against the Buccaneers.
The Green & Gold led 9-8 after one, and 23-20 at the half. In the third quarter, they outscored Milford, 7-2 for an eight-point lead after three quarters. The fourth quarter saw Indian River withstand a furious Buccaneers’ comeback attempt.
“That was a great victory, because we showed signs that our effort and hard work are starting to pay off,” said head coach Roger Clay. “We took advantage of a few key turnovers late in the game and the girls showed great composure.
“Mya did a great job in finding her shot, which opened the floor for everyone else,” Clay added.
Whittington was also superb in the Seaford game with a career-high 29 points.
The Indians showed promise by leading early, 7-0 and 19-13, fueled by Whittington’s shooting and transition game that enabled her to convert several fast breaks.
But the undefeated Blue Jays tied the score at 19 before the end of the period by generating numerous turnovers. Their continuous, aggressive full-court press led to easy baskets as they outscored IR 22-11 and 22-10 in the second and third periods, respectively.
“We fought hard throughout the game,” said Clay. “We had [several] turnovers that really put us in a hole. Aside from that, I really love the resiliency the girls showed in fighting to try to get back into the game.
“I am confident that as the season continues, the girls will improve and the outcomes will begin to go out way,” Clay concluded.
Indian River hosts Woodbridge on Friday, Dec. 17, beginning at 4:30 p.m. in their final contest before the holiday break.