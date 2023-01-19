Indian River High School girls’ basketball head coach Roger Clay says the scoreboard doesn’t always reflect his team’s heart and effort.
“Seaford is a tough team to play against, but I’m proud of our girls for continuing to fight on the court until the end,” Clay said after IR lost a Henlopen Conference battle to the visiting Blue Jays, 48-18, on Tuesday, Jan. 17. “We tried hard. We had a good first quarter. Then it got pretty rough really fast after the half.”
The Blue Jays (5-4 overall and in conference competition) led 16-18 after one quarter and 27-14 at intermission before a 17-1 third quarter put the game out of reach for IR.
Sophomore guard Mya Whittington led the Indians with eight points.
Indian River, which fell to 3-8 overall and 3-7 in conference play, had defeated Seaford 49-26 on Dec. 20 for their first victory of the season.
Indian River 50, Sussex Academy 29
Whittington scored a game-high 25 points, and junior forward Alex Davidson added 12 to lead the visiting Indian River girls’ basketball team to a 50-29 Henlopen Conference victory at Sussex Academy on Thursday, Jan. 12.
Freshman guard Abby Bertling added seven points for the Indians, who improved their record to 3-7 overall and 3-6 in conference play.