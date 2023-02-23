They wanted this one.
The Indian River High School girls’ basketball team members badly wanted to win their season finale at Sussex Central on Monday, Feb. 20.
They wanted the taste of victory to accompany them into the off-season.
Unfortunately for the Indians, they failed to convert either of their two layups in the waning seconds and fell just short, losing 41-40 to the Golden Knights.
The Green & Gold hung tough in this one, though.
Trailing 12-3 after one quarter and 22-13 at intermission, IR closed the gap and trailed 32-26 after three periods. They outscored their hosts 14-9 in the fourth stanza, coming up just short of their goal.
Sophomore Mya Whittington led IR with a game-high 18 points, while junior Alex Davidson added 12 markers.
Indian River finished their season at 4-16 overall and 4-13 in Henlopen Conference play.
Seniors Blair Darmstadter, Diamond Sample and McKenna Boyle each scored 12 points to lead the Golden Knights (7-13 overall and 6-12 in conference competition).
Woodbridge 79, Indian River 14
The team dropped a 79-14 Henlopen Conference verdict at Woodbridge on Thursday, Feb. 16.
Whittington led the Indians with five points, while Davidson added four markers.
“It was another tough one, but a few of the girls showed us some fight that the coaches liked,” said head coach Roger Clay of the Feb. 16 action.