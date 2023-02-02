Defeat was snatched from the jaws of victory on Tuesday, Jan. 31.
A motivated Indian River High girls’ basketball team that carried a hard-fought 15-point lead into the fourth quarter was beaten at the buzzer.
Laurel senior Carlie Venables connected on a deep three-point basket in the waning seconds to give the Bulldogs an improbable 42-39 come-from-behind Henlopen Conference triumph.
“Overall, it was a great game,” said IR girls’ basketball head coach Roger Clay. “The girls fought hard and controlled the flow of the game until we collapsed in the fourth quarter. We lost control of the ball too many times.”
Indian River, which was outscored by a 21-3 margin in the fourth quarter, fell to 3-11 overall and 3-10 in Henlopen Conference play.
The Indians led 13-2 after one quarter and 23-9 at intermission.
Sophomore Mya Whittington and junior Alex Davidson led the Green & Gold with 12 points each.
The Wildcats improved to 6-10 overall and 6-7 in conference competition.