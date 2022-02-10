Roger Clay took a big bite from the slice of pepperoni pizza he was joyfully ingesting following Tuesday night’s Indian River High School girls’ basketball game. The Indians head coach broke into a broad grin when he saw a sports journalist approach.
“Our team played phenomenal tonight,” he said with a wide grin after the Green & Gold won going away, 46-22, on Tuesday, Feb. 8, over the visiting Early College at DSU Hornets in a Henlopen Conference South Division showdown. Clay and assistant coach Tish Dennis, he said, “are so proud that our girls played at a level we know they are more than capable of.”
The triumph, which snapped a 10-game losing streak that began before the Christmas break, was achieved by an outstanding teamwide defensive effort.
Holding onto a tenuous 27-20 lead heading into the fourth quarter, the Indians flipped a switch and simply took control of the game with dominant defensive rebounding and swift outlet passes that accurately found their marks. Indian River outscored their visitors, 19-2, in the final eight minutes as Mya Whittington contributed 13 of her game-high 27 points to the late rally. The freshman phenom also was a tremendous force defensively throughout the game.
Senior Le’Anya Garrison was a veritable whirling dervish of activity, adding nine points while playing outstanding shutdown defense. Garrison was also a calming influence by calmly moving the ball upcourt and distributing passes to breaking teammates.
In addition, freshman Nicole Burns came off the bench to provide some much-needed muscle defensively and on the offensive and defensive boards.
Clay lauded junior Scarlett Dunn for her success at “holding down the [low post] with several blocked shots, six points, and being a great asset on the boards” with her rebounding.
The first quarter saw both teams struggle to put the ball in the hole. The Green & Gold, which never trailed in the game, led 4-2 after one and 20-10 at halftime. Indian River opened a 12-point lead midway through the third quarter, but the Hornets (5-8) rallied and cut the deficit to seven points after 24 minutes.
“We’ve had a rough three weeks battling not only the other teams, but COVID-19, injuries and a lot of adversity,” concluded Clay. “Our starting five came out tonight and played a complete game defensively, which turned into great scoring opportunities for us offensively.”
The Indians hoped to make it two victories in a row when they hosted Henlopen Conference South Division rival Sussex Academy for a 6 p.m. opening tip on Thursday, Feb. 10, after Coastal Point press time.