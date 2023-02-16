Trust the process.
That three-word phrase is more than just a cliche to Indian River High School girls’ basketball assistant coach Tishon “Tish” Dennis.
Dennis trusts the process. She recites that short phrase daily, whether she’s giving herself a peptalk or addressing her student-athletes.
Specifically, she believes that the team she helps coach will become a consistent winner and DIAA playoff qualifier.
It’s the single most useful lesson that she’s learned through nearly two years coaching with head mentor Roger Clay, she said.
No matter how effective “a coach or student athlete’s skills are, or how much knowledge and experience they have, it does not guarantee success,” she said recently. Building a successful sports program, she said, “is a process that requires a lot of patience, a clear understanding” of the goals to be achieved, “and total support that will enable [the team] to become successful on every level. It is a process.”
According to Dennis, trusting the process means that, although one isn’t where they imagined being, they’re working their way to getting there. When one trusts the process, they’ll achieve the intended goal without experiencing needless pressure. The process can take people places they never imagined, and it all comes down to trust, faith and patience.
And patience is indeed a virtue for the Indians, who remain a work-in-progress, with a promising foundation of 10 freshmen, three sophomores and a junior.
In her second year on the IR girls’ basketball bench with first-year assistant coach Fabrea McCray, Dennis savors those moments when her student-athletes celebrate an accomplishment.
“As a coach, I experience many of the same [emotions] as my players do,” said Dennis, who teaches science at Indian River High School. “When I see my athletes celebrating, I celebrate with them. I acknowledge and encourage them to continue growing mentally and physically in the game.
“In my eyes, being a team member — and not just an individual — means that together, everyone achieves more,” she said of her coaching philosophy. “I remind my girls that you practice the way you play. When you practice hard and honestly, it will show in the game. And my favorite message to my student athletes is, ‘We must stay ready, so we don’t have to get ready.’”
A history of athletic achievement
Dennis is able to draw on a rich history of her own athletic achievement. She was a 1996 Dean’s List graduate of Sussex Central High School in Georgetown. The Golden Knights teams that she played for from 1993-1994 through 1994-1995 earned consecutive Henlopen Conference and Northern District titles en route to competing for DIAA state championships. As a senior, she helped Sussex Central reach the championship game against Wilmington Ursuline.
At Morgan State University in Baltimore, she played women’s collegiate softball in 1997. She was a Dean’s List graduate in 2000 with a bachelor’s degree in biology and a pre-med minor. At Relay Graduate School in New York City, she again earned Dean’s List honors while completing her master’s degree in the art of teaching in 2020. In 2022, she earned her special education certification at Wilmington University.
“I have found two passions in my life: one for teaching and another for coaching,” said Dennis. “They have become my niche, and I’m excited about perfecting my craft.
“In addition, I have had some great coaches in my life who have left their imprint on me,” she added. “I learned a great deal from all of them and hope that I will be like those coaches by leaving a positive imprint on the lives of my current student-athletes.”
Clay recognizes Dennis as “the ultimate competitor. She brings the intensity every day to practice to remind the girls that energy and intensity are important,” he said. “Energy and intensity are needed to play this game. Coach Dennis also discusses her championship-winning experiences and pedigree to our program. She is a walking example of what it takes to win a state championship at this level, and she brings that skill and knowledge to our program. Coach Dennis is greatly appreciated.”
Her son, the Nittany Lion
In addition to each of her IR student athletes, Dennis is also an important part of the athletic career of someone special.
Her son, Dani Dennis-Sutton, recently completed his freshman season as a student and member of the Penn State football team. The former McDonogh High School (Owings Mills, Md.) standout helped the seventh-ranked Nittany Lions defeat the University of Utah in the Rose Bowl and finish at 11-2.
The 6-foot-5, 253-pound defensive lineman was elected as an All American True Freshman by ESPN.com after appearing in all 13 PSU games. Dennis-Sutton made 17 tackles (11 solo) and 3.5 tackles for lost yardage, recorded three sacks, snared one interception (with an ensuing 30-yard run) and broke up a pass attempt.
“Dani has found success consistently throughout his life in both his academics and athletics,” said Dennis. “At an early age, I instilled the importance of his academics into him. It resonated well with him, and has helped him maneuver and adapt to the college world at Penn State.”
Dennis admitted that she often uses her son’s success as a reference point and conversation piece when addressing her IR team members.
“I stress to them the importance of being committed to become successful — not only in sports, but in life,” she said. “In many of my own personal life experiences, I have found that success is truly a commitment that requires dedication, discipline and determination. These are the types of lessons that I have had and continue to have, with not only my son, but also with the girls on our basketball team, as well as with every student who enters my classroom.”