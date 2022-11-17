A sense of peace calmed Aiden Magee.
The Indian River High School freshman had butterflies in his stomach.
But once he stepped onto the bright green grass of Citizen Bank Park in south Philadelphia — home of his beloved Phillies — on Sept. 24, Magee felt as if he belonged.
“I love attending Phillies games, so I was quite familiar with the layout of the field,” said Aiden, a resident of Frankford. “But prior to this event, I had never stepped foot on this field.”
Magee was just minutes from competing in Major League Baseball’s Pitch, Hit & Run team-sponsored championship. He had advanced from a PHR competition held in Wilmington. PHR is a free nationwide competition for boys and girls between the ages of 7 and 14 that offers youngsters the opportunity to showcase their baseball and softball skills, respectively.
The athletes are tested, and their measurements are recorded. Based on their scores, participants may advance from the closest “local” event to a team championship held in various big-league baseball stadiums.
Participants who posted leading scores qualified for an all-expenses-paid trip for two to compete at the National Finals that occur during Game 2 of the World Series.
“Once we were moved to the field and were able to walk around before competing, I was ecstatic,” said the 5-foot-9, 130-pound Magee. “I was standing where countless ballplayers had stood, and I could barely grasp the fact that it wasn’t a dream. I started to stretch and prepare my head for the competition.”
Magee wins the competition with 1,990 points
Magee made coastal Delaware and Lower Sussex County proud by winning the Phillies-hosted competition with a whopping 1,990 points — the most of any competitor across the entire nationwide competition.
“Winning the event felt great,” said Aiden, a right-handed pitcher and hitter. “As they were announcing the winners for the different age groups, I had a small pit in my stomach, almost like butterflies. But as soon as I heard my name called, the widest grin I think I’ve ever had grew upon my face. The butterflies had flown away, and I couldn’t help but smile as this overwhelming sense of pride and accomplishment swept over me.”
Magee had competed in previous years’ PHR events, he was familiar with the competition’s structure. One year, he had advanced to the sectionals before being cut.
In his first appearance at the 2022 championship event at Citizens Bank Park, Magee used his speed (running the 60-yard dash in just 7.01 seconds) to earn points. He also has improved his hitting after creating a more comfortable swinging motion.
“And, thankfully, I had been practicing my pitching, and was able to hit the target spot-on, but only once,” added Aiden. “That earned me enough points to win the competition, but I came up 75 points short at the World Series event, where they crowned a national champion in my age bracket.”
“At the time of Aiden’s awards ceremony, right after the competition, the organizers mentioned how he had scored some of the highest [totals] they’d seen from events across the country,” said Scott Magee, Aiden’s father. “Nothing was guaranteed, since we still had to wait for final calculations from other finals that were being held that weekend. So we were all hopeful.
“The next day we learned that he missed the cut by 75 points,” added Scott Magee. “They took four student-athletes [from Philadelphia] to the World Series-hosted competition. Aiden finished sixth.”
Winning the qualifier at Wilmington’s Frawley Stadium
When Aiden Magee registered for the 2022 event, the closest qualifying event was scheduled for June 11 at Daniel S. Frawley Stadium in Wilmington, home of the Washington Nationals’ High Class A affiliate.
“The Blue Rocks’ [staff] were so impressed with Aiden’s personality and skills during the qualifier, they offered him a position as a batboy,” said Scott Magee. “He started doing that this past summer, and will return for the Blue Rocks’ 2023 season.”
Aiden Magee has been playing baseball since he was 3 years old.
“My dad taught me everything I know, and I couldn’t be more grateful,” said Aiden. “Ever since I’d met the PHR age minimum in 2018, we have been expanding my knowledge of baseball and practicing my pitching, hitting and running skills.”
An honors-level student athlete, Aiden Magee will try out for head coach Steve Longo’s IRHS baseball team in the spring. He has played on the 16-and-under Eastern Shore Force travel team.