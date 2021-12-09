The memories and the game films will last forever.
But at some point, the mental aches will subside for Indian River High School’s best football team in nearly a decade.
They will recover from last Friday’s crushing, season-ending 33-0 DIAA state semifinal playoff setback at Laurel. The loss ended the 6-5-0 Indians’ hopes of winning their first football state title since 2011. (Laurel will play for the Class 1A state championship when it plays St. Elizabeth this Saturday evening, beginning at 6 p.m. at the University of Delaware).
And the senior members of this year’s talented team will, at the very least, give each other a supportive pat on the back, reminding one another of what they were able to accomplish.
“The loss Friday hurt a lot, I’m not going to lie,” said two-way lineman and running back T.J. Burke. But, “We have to look on the bright side. We were the first [Indian River football] team to make the playoffs” since 2013.
In addition to reaching the postseason, the Indians’ seniors believe they’ve enabled the program to turn a corner by instilling a winning culture for their younger teammates and future student-athletes to follow and build upon.
“The senior class has worked hard for four years,” and their diligence and desire have “enabled them to have a very successful season this year,” said head coach Phil Townsend. “They’ve shown the underclassmen the amount of time and effort it takes to be successful.” As a result, he said, “Those underclassmen can now follow in their footsteps.”
Burke scans the pages of his mind, recalling the difficult outset of this fulfilling rebuilding initiative.
“We went 3-7 my freshman year and were losing to teams by 40-plus points,” said Burke, who hopes to continue his gridiron career at the collegiate level. “I’m glad I got to play with this group of [seniors]. I’ve known some of them since I was 5 or 6 years old, and I wouldn’t trade [that experience] for the world.”
Placekicker/punter Tristen Hood credited his fellow seniors with providing much-needed direction for this year’s team.
“The 11 seniors helped a lot throughout the season, especially with the amount of leadership they provided in the locker room,” he said. “It was insane the way everyone stepped up for each other and had each others’ backs.
“I feel that we should be very proud of what we have done with our team,” added Hood, who joined the team for his senior season to fulfill the need for a kickoff specialist, punter and placekicker. And, he said, “There is a very promising future at Indian River High. Teams will be scared to play us.”
“I feel good about what Indian River football has during the next two or three years,” Burke added. “I feel like the [younger] kids will [perform] with a lot of confidence and play together, which is all that matters. I can’t wait to see what the younger guys have learned from us, and I wish them the best in the future.”
It is a future that appears bright, but only if the underclassmen accept the responsibility of moving the IR football program forward.
“The 2022 season starts today, and the coaches and players have to begin preparing now,” said Townsend. “It’s a year-round commitment, and I think the underclassmen now understand this after watching this year’s senior class. I am hoping the success of this season encourages others in the [school] to come out for the football team next season. The more guys [we have], the better [the team will be].”
In addition to Burke and Hood, the senior members of the 2021 Indian River High football squad include Dalton Hall, Laron Horsey, Clifton Toomey, Gavin Danieri, Jack Williamson, Ryan Sheerer, Josh Townsend, Nick Ragone and Lee Richardson.
Indians Earn 13 Spots on DIAA All Class 1A Football Team
Two-way seniors T.J. Burke and Dalton Hall, and junior Hayden Hall earned six of their Indian River football team’s 13 spots on the DIAA’s All Class 1A football team for 2021.
Burke, an offensive guard, defensive tackle and running back, earned First Team honors for both offense and defense. Burke also captured the Class 1A Lineman of the Year award.
Dalton Hall was a First Team selection at fullback and Second Team for linebacker, while younger brother Hayden Hall earned First Team kudos at defensive back and Second Team honors at running back.
Also earning First Team honors for Indian River were senior tight end Laron Horsey, senior offensive tackle Clifton Toomey, junior defensive end Ashton Stephens and senior punter Tristen Hood. Senior linemen Gavin Danieri and Jack Williamson, and junior running back Donovan Roos each earned Second Team recognition.