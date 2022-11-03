She recalls those days as if they just happened.
As a freshman girls’ field hockey student-athlete at Indian River High School in the fall of 2019, Isabella “Bella” Scharp looked up to her older, more experienced teammates.
“Now, as an upperclassman, I am proud to be the [teammate] who sets the best example for the underclassmen,” said the talented senior midfielder. “It’s nice to know that I could be making field hockey a positive experience for future generations” of student-athletes playing the sport.
Scharp’s freshman year also provided her with a memory that will last a lifetime, undoubtedly highlighting numerous family discussions with her children and grandkids.
“That year, we made it to the DIAA state championship game,” against perennial Division II state champion Delmar, said Scharp. “And even though the outcome,” she said of the 6-3 loss, “wasn’t what we wanted, it was still so exciting to make it there.”
“We would go to team dinners leading up to the game, and it felt like one big family,” added Scharp, an Academic All Henlopen Conference and Second Team All-Conference selection her junior season. Since then, “Every time we travel to Sussex Academy,” site of that year’s title match, “I still feel the energy of the game, and I can still hear the crowd.”
As a sophomore in 2020, Scharp was a varsity mainstay in helping the Indians return to the postseason. They defeated Ursuline Academy 5-0 before losing in the second round, 2-1, to Archmere Academy.
The Indians did not qualify for the playoffs in 2021 but are hopeful of returning to the DIAA tourney this season. Their hopes were still alive as this week’s issue was going to press.
A versatile performer
Scharp has a diverse and still-expanding skillset that has enabled her to play virtually every position on the hockey turf. As a junior last season, she settled in at midfield, a key position that is the first line of defense and a key to the transitional game of gaining possession and energizing the attack unit.
“I think listening to advice from my coaches and teammates, but also believing in myself, have been the keys to my success in field hockey,” said Scharp, who was born in Wilmington. “The game really excites me — especially winning the games — because there is so much positive energy the next day at practice after a victory.”
Scharp’s enthusiasm for and her commitment to field hockey are among her impressive qualities, said Indian River head coach Molly Chamberlin-Lundy.
“Bella doesn’t slow down,” said the coach. “She’s a hustler and runs from one end line to the other. In fact, she’s the team’s best runner, and always finishes first in our mile-long runs, with times of roughly 6 minutes.
“She’s a competitor and our coach on the field who motivates her teammates,” added Chamberlin-Lundy. “Bella’s also a great verbal and nonverbal leader. She is the hype-person for our team, with an awesome attitude. And her sense of humor always improves everyone’s morale.”
Scharp, a resident of Dagsboro, is extremely appreciative of a number of coaches who have helped her to build and improve her game.
“I can’t pinpoint just one individual who has had a profound impact on my success,” said Scharp, who also has competed on the Indian River swimming and track-and-field teams. “For example, Coach Molly has stayed after practice so many times” over the years, “with a group of us, to provide individual feedback on shooting and passing skills. She and my other coaches have all been willing to put in the extra time and effort to ensure that I am always improving my game.”
Scharp also considers herself lucky to have parents who support her without hesitation.
“My mother and father,” she said of Erin and Chuck Scharp, respectively, “have always wanted the best for me,” said Bella. “They’ve bought me new sticks and cleats when I’ve needed them. They have always been my No. 1 supporters and would sacrifice whatever it took to watch me succeed.”
The outstanding student athlete looks forward to studying nursing curriculum “so I can devote my career to helping people. At this point, I am unsure as to where I will attend college,” she said.