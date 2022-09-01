You can feel the optimism. The energy. The enthusiasm.
Make no mistake, there is an extra jolt of excitement that’s energizing the Indian River High School girls’ field hockey preseason workouts this fall.
“I’m very optimistic about this upcoming season,” said Molly Chamberlin-Lundy, the first-year head coach of the program after having served as lead assistant during the previous six years.
Last season, she said, “We went 5-10,” posting all five triumphs in their last seven games. “Our team overcame a lot of challenges. and we finished strong and ended on a good note with victories” over Milford in overtime and Seaford “in our last two games. The energy from the Milford game was unreal. The girls really came together, gave it all they had, down to the last second, and fought for that win as a team. I believe we will have that same energy this whole season.”
The Indians, who missed the postseason last year for the first time since 2015, could very well be formidable in 2022.
“I’m very excited to have senior Jill Collins and junior Kylie Harris returning on the back [defensive] line this year,” said Chamberlin-Lundy. For an opponent “to get through them will be like trying to get through a brick wall.”
At midfield, junior Madi Neal has really stepped up her game, said the coach.
“Madison has great vision and awareness on the field,” she noted. “Her skills have improved tremendously since last season.”
Senior midfielder Bella Scharp brings significant leadership skills and an encouraging voice as co-captain with speedy senior attack Kinsley Hall. Hall contributed seven goals and 13 points last season, and has 18 goals with 27 points for her career. Returning junior attack Macy Blades (two goals and five points last season, four goals and nine points for her career) is expected to be one of the team’s key goal producers, according to the head coach.
Chamberlain-Lundy is also hoping for outstanding play from several promising newcomers, including junior defender Grace Robinson and sophomore goalkeeper Jazmin Mayfield.
The coach is also expecting significant productivity from freshmen Ella Peterson at right midfield and center forward Baylie Williamson, who both display great stickwork and skills.
“They bring a lot of talent to this team,” said the coach, who celebrated her marriage to husband Jordan Lundy during a late-August ceremony. “Ella is a playmaker, and Baylie is a finisher. I’m very excited to have them both on the team.”
Sophomores Thien Thanh Barends and Mya Whittington complete the Indians’ attack unit.
Chamberlain-Lundy said she is extremely excited about what may transpire this upcoming season.
“Our goal is always to make it to the state tournament,” she emphasized. “I want to focus on one game at a time, though. We have a great group of girls who are coachable, receptive and extremely hard-working. Almost all of them participated in indoor field hockey this past winter, and they also went to several camps and clinics this summer. They put in the work this off-season, and I think it’s going to pay off. So far, they are making my job pretty enjoyable.”
Chamberlin-Lundy said she is particularly excited to see an increasing number of student athletes showing an interest in the girls’ field hockey program.
“We have 36 players on the teams,” between varsity and JV teams, “and all of them have a lot of potential,” she said. “We used to really have to scrap for players just to get a junior varsity team together at Indian River High. We’d have to beg the girls to get friends to come out for the team once school started. Now, our JV team is the feeder into the varsity team, which is awesome. All of the girls on JV are on the team because they are good hockey players, and they have the potential to be on varsity in the years ahead. The future of our field hockey program is looking bright!”
IRHS girls’ field hockey coaching staff
The team’s coaching staff features JV head coach Stephnie Tietmeyer, assistant/goalie coach Fabrea McCray, and volunteer coaches Pattiva Cathell, Vivianna Davila and Carrie Subity.
“My assistant coaches and the booster parents have been extremely helpful,” said Chamberlin-Lundy. “It’s a team effort, and I can’t thank them enough.”
The Indians will open their 2022 season on the road on Thursday, Sept. 8, with a 4 p.m. Henlopen Conference game at Woodbridge.