The Indian River High School wrestling team finally got to participate in an individual tournament, after several team dual tournaments this season. Collectively, the Indians fared well, with four grapplers finishing in the top three in their respective brackets, while the team ranked fifth in the 12-team showcase, with 119 points.
Kyree Knight and Jayvion Chandler each came up short of bracket titles, placing second at 133 and 160 pounds, respectively. Knight fell to Twin Valley’s Jacob Grzybek by pin. Chandler dropped a 16-6 major decision to Downingtown East’s Ryan Loraw.
The third-place finishers for the Indians included Tyler McManus (125 pounds) and Evan Forjan (139). McManus won by major decision (11-3) over LaSalle College’s James Chiodo, while Forjan picked up a 7-2 decision over LaSalle College’s Noah Ruibal.
Other IR wrestlers competing at the tournament included Samuel Lopez (4th at 103), Amani Marsiglin (6th at 114), Steven Mayfield (4th at 127), Angel Mora-Salas (4th at 145), Alex Butts (6th at 152), Hunter Bluto (5th at 152), Caleb McCabe (6th at 172), Jack Jestice (8th at 189) and Terrell Lewis (5th at 215).
The Indians were set to take on Laurel on Wednesday, Jan. 25, (after Coastal Point press time) before hosting a tri-meet with Sussex Tech and Concord on Saturday, Jan. 28, at 11 a.m. They are currently 4-2 in their duals.
Swimming
Indians do battle with local rivals
The Indian River High School swim teams competed in dual meets with Sussex Academy and Sussex Tech over the past week. The boys were able to sweep their local rivals, while the girls put up a strong fight, only to come up a little short in both meets.
The IR boys took down the Seahawks with a 103-67 decision and the Ravens by a score of 108-59.
Against Sussex Academy, the Indians won the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:47.76 and the 200 free relay team, clocking a 1:38.13. More impressive were the wins in the individual events, with Shane Hall and Themo Rigakos each picking up a pair of wins. Hall was victorious in the 200 individual medley (2:09.80) and the 500 free (5:18.17), while Rigakos posted wins in the 50 free (;23.24) and 100 free (:51.09). Alexander Arnold added an individual win of his own in the 100 breast with a time of 1:13.65.
No results were provided for the boys’ meet against Sussex Tech.
For the IR girls, continued improvement and some tremendous efforts were once again on display, despite a 102-68 setback to the Seahawks and a 100-69 defeat to the Ravens.
The Indians fought hard against Sussex Academy, with 13 of their 16 swimmers posting new best times.
IR coach Dana Schaefer wanted to make sure to give special congratulations to some of the girls for their performances:
• Amina Adkins — 33.59 50-yard freestyle (no place), 1:41.04 100-yard backstroke (np)
• Kassidy Berhornar — 1:36.17 100-yard butterfly, 6th; 1:49.13 100-yard breaststroke (np)
• Brynn Crandell — 2:17.68 200-yard freestyle, 5th; (see below for 500-yard freestyle time)
• Jordan Gonzalez — 1:04.9 100-yard freestyle in the 400-yard freestyle relay, 2nd.
• Lilah Hanley — 1:25.60 100-yard breaststroke, 4th
• Leila Hernandez — 28.28 50-yard freestyle, 2nd; 1:03.47 100-yard freestyle, 4th
• Addison Jerns — 1:10.62 100-yard freestyle, 5th
• Sara Labarias Veguillas — 2:47.30 200-yard individual medley, 6th
• Allie Lewis — 7:27.69 500-yard freestyle, 5th
• Elly Moore — 32.36 50-yard butterfly in the 200-yard medley relay, 2nd
• Julia Moran — 2:37.90 200-yard freestyle, 6th; 7:06.41 500-yard freestyle, 3rd
• Natalie Moran — 2:52.56 200-yard individual medley, 3rd
• Ella Peterson — 1:34.33 100-yard breaststroke, 6th
According to Schaefer, “the most exciting race of the night” had IR junior Brynn Crandell squaring off against Seahawks’ eight-grade phenom Caitlin Perchiniak in the 500-yard freestyle.
“The girls were swimming stroke for stroke, streamline for streamline, and even looking into each other’s goggles when breathing for the 500 yards,” Schaefer said. “Everyone was screaming for these two as it came down to the finish. The touch looked simultaneous. The crowd looked up at the finishing times. We on the IR sidelines threw our hands to our heads, while the Sussex Academy team members threw their hands to the air. Perchiniak’s time read 6:02.43 and Crandell’s read 6:02.44.
“But that’s not the end of the story. Noticing that his own stopwatch showed the girls coming in earlier than that, Seahawks’ head coach Tom Mortimer reviewed the computer timing system’s records after the meet. Although the first-place and second-place finishers were the same, their true times were actually 6:00.68 for Perchiniak, and for Crandell, 6:00.69. That means both girls pushed each other to achieve times that qualify them for the state swim championship tournament at the University of Delaware in the third week of February. We learned about it while only a few of us rode the bus back to the high school after the meet, and you better believe we celebrated.”
Another surprise on the night for IR was freshman Leila Hernandez, who also qualified for the state tournament with her time of :28.28 in the 50 freestyle.
“Leila has an excellent feel for the water,” noted Schaefer. “She knows how to maximize her strength, technique, and focus in her races.”
Likewise, senior captain Bella Scharp continues to impress this season as she broke the minute time barrier to swim the 100 free in :59.90. She now has her sights set on the team record aiming to beat that time of :58.63.
Fellow senior captain Jordan Gonzalez is mere tenths of a second away from qualifying for the state tournament in both the 50 free and 100 back events.
“All of our girls are applying a renewed focus on technique in combination with strength training balanced by yoga and stretching,” added Schaefer. “That is partly out of necessity, because we can’t be in a pool one day a week now, so we have to put our work in on dry land.
Schaefer had some great things to say about Sussex Academy swimmers:
• “Sussex Academy’s girls are flat out fantastic. They are fierce in the water and friendly on the deck. I’m in the unique position of having been around them as a substitute teacher at Sussex Academy. I think highly of senior Sanne Elling, who won the 50 free in the lightning speed of :26.12. Sanne also influenced Bella Scharp’s breakthrough time by winning the 100 free in :58.27.”
• “SA senior Megan Raines is one of my favorites, as well as a wonderful friend to all of her Sea Colony Sharks teammates who swim for IR. Raines, of Ocean View, has signed to swim for Virginia Wesleyan University next year. In this meet, she raced her Sharks buddy Elly Moore, placing just ahead of Moore in both butterfly (2nd in 1:14.65) and breaststroke (3rd, no time recorded).”
• “It is always as much of a pleasure to see Gracie Maughan in class at Sussex Academy as it is to watch her dominate the 200 free and 100 breaststroke, which she won in an unbelievable 2:01.30 and an unfathomable 1:07.54, respectively.”
• “It’s equally amazing to see freshman Victoria Evans win the 100 back in 1:05.52 and contribute to the winning their relays.”
• “SA’s sophomore Addison McKay is a key point contributor to her team by winning the 200 individual medley in 2:32.62, and joining Maughan and Raines to help sweep the top points in the 100 breaststroke by coming in second.”
• “The Sussex Academy swimmers have an award-winning coach in Tom Martiner. Many of them are also swimmers for club teams outside of school, including the Makos and Sussex Family YMCA. They train year-round in double the hours, and their dedication is nothing short of admirable.”
• “We at IR know what we’re getting into when racing Sussex Academy. And we look forward to it every year. Our girls know they’ll meet friendly competition who will push them, in some cases like Crandell’s, Scharp’s, and Hernandez’s spur them beyond what they think is even possible at this point.”
Schaefer took time to note that they have been very fortunate to get the pool time that the have this season after losing their “home” pool at the Howard T. Ennis School, due to construction.
“Remember, IR lost two days in the pool every week as of the end of 2022, when the old Howard T. Ennis campus with the Dr. Lorraine Wray Aquatic Center pool was transferred to Del Tech’s Owen Campus in Georgetown,” she said. “IR swimming is grateful that we can practice on Thursday nights at the Bayside Health & Aquatic Club in Selbyville for a few weeks. Without Bayside extending the opportunity, in addition to our practice time at Sea Colony, we would not have had as many girls achieving best times in this meet as we did.
“The Indian River Swim Boosters are in the midst of a crucial fundraising campaign to raise money for pool time. We cannot do what we do in the water now without the generous support of our community. We still have four weeks before the Delaware State Swim Tournament, and we thrive on the contributions by our swim alumni, our swimmers’ family members and all of our encouraging neighbors.
“The fastest female IR swimmers include lifeguards on our beaches, lifeguards at our pools, and young swim instructors, among other land-based positions. You’ll also see our swimmers volunteering as members of the Lions Club youth branch, the Leo Club. Many of the IR swim girls serve our neighbors.
“Those of our girls who can fit a swim team into their summer enjoy swimming for the Sea Colony Sharks. In fact, nine of this year’s 16 IR girls and three of this year’s IR boys swim for the Sharks. And that’s why we were excited to have Sharks Head Coach Janna Enger cheer on IR [and Megan Raines] at this meet. We look forward to adding more Sharks to our roster in the future.”