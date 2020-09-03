They’ve been playing volleyball for the same school, and even practiced a couple of times in the same gym. However, Raychel Ehlers and Carson Barnes this week did something they’d never had the opportunity to do previously.
The Indian River High School duo teamed up to play in the AA Division of the AVP-TVA East Coast Volley Fest in Virginia Beach, Va., last weekend, and they dominated the 36-team field.
Like, seriously dominated.
Ehlers and Barnes entered as one of the lowest seeds in the tournament because of their lack of points playing in co-ed tournaments. The low seeding meant nothing in the grand scheme of things, because Ehlers and Barnes steamrolled their competition in pool play, going undefeated. They earned one of the top seeds in the single-elimination bracket and earned themselves a bye into the quarterfinals.
From there, they continued their domination as they cruised to the championship victory by defeating Joe Ulrich and Lauren Chesnet. If winning the title wasn’t enough to prove the local tandem’s domination, well, the fact that they didn’t drop a set the entire tournament certainly cements that.
“We were seeded last, and were like the underdogs from Delaware, but ended up winning,” Ehlers said. “Carson has just started playing beach volleyball, but he is really good, and we worked well together.”
For Barnes, playing beach volleyball with Ehlers was a great experience.
“It was fun because I’ve been watching Raychel play indoor at our high school, and I know she is a very solid beach player,” Barnes said of his partner. “We did very well for never playing beach together. The competition kept on getting better as we advanced through the tournament. It was great because we were surrounded by other great volleyball players. Overall, it was an awesome experience.”
After taking down Jim Fox and Angela Rego in the quarterfinals, Ehlers and Barnes eliminated Taylor Robertson and Ryan Ludvik in the semifinals to stamp their ticket to the championship final.
“Playing in a co-ed tournament was a great experience,” Ehlers said. “We played on a men’s net, so I had to adjust how I hit. Playing with Carson was great. I just loved setting him the ball because he could really bang the ball.”
Tidewater Volleyball Association’s Director of Operations Dexter Powers spoke very highly of both Ehlers’ and Barnes’ performance.
“They are very impressive to watch,” Powers said. “Some of the angles that Carson was hitting were incredible. They are great kids, and their parents are great people. If they could play in every tournament down here, it’d be great.”
Ehlers will be back in action on Sept. 13 in Ocean City, Md., in a USA Beach qualifier tournament with her younger sister Camryn, in what is likely the last stop on the beach volleyball season schedule.