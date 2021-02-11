The Indian River High School girls’ basketball team had some success over the past week, winning two of their three games to improve their record to 5-2 overall on the season.
Wins over Sussex Academy (37-26) and Delmar (55-24) were sandwiched around a 63-17 setback against defending Henlopen Athletic Conference champion Woodbridge.
In their most recent contest, on Tuesday, Feb. 9, the Indians started out sluggish against Delmar, but were able to right the ship during a strong second quarter en route to doubling up the Wildcats.
The two teams battled to a 12-11 score over the first 8 minutes, with the Indians holding the slight edge. However, in the second quarter, the Indians put the defensive clamps down on Delmar and took control of the game with a 17-2 advantage, to take a 29-13 lead into the halftime break.
“This was a tough game for us mentally at the start,” said first-year IR coach Roger Clay. “We were very sluggish and played sloppy defensively with our on-ball pressure. We allowed too many rebounds, and we couldn’t hold on to the ball.
“By the second quarter, we hit our stride offensively with great play by LeAnya Garrison. She played aggressively, and if she continues to attack the rim, we can really compete the way we need to offensively. We got really great bench play from our freshman, Alex Davidson. She got a few key steals and contributed offensively with eight points coming off the bench. This was a great overall team win and team play by everyone.”
Garrison finished with a game-high 20 points, while senior Lauren Meehan added 15 to the winning cause. Savannah O’Shields chipped in with 6 for the Indians as well.
The Indians stretched their lead to 46-15 thanks to another big offensive showing in the third quarter before coasting over the final eight minutes.
Against Woodbridge on Saturday, Feb. 6, the Indians had struggled to take care of the basketball and fell victim to a quick, athletic Blue Raiders team that took advantage of many of the IR mistakes, on their way to a 34-11 halftime lead.
Woodbridge would put the game away with a monster third quarter as they out-scored the Indians 24-4 for a 43-point advantage.
“Woodbridge is a really tough opponent,” admitted Clay. “We played with a lot of heart, but too many turnovers hurt us early in the game. As a team, you can’t win games when you turn the ball over every other possession. Hopefully, we take this as a learning lesson, and bounce back stronger. We will be better because we have to be better.”
Lauren Meehan led the Indians with 8 points against Woodbridge, with O’Shields and Micayla Meehan each adding 3.
Then, on Thursday, Feb. 4, the Indians hosted Sussex Academy in the second meeting between the two schools this season. IR completed the season sweep with a 39-26 win. Lauren Meehan again led the way for IR with a game-high 19 points. Garrison followed with a double-figure effort of 11. O’Shields and Scarlett Dunn both scored 4 points for the winners.
“It was an overall great team effort,” Clay said. “Our defense was outstanding all game long.”
The Indians were set to host Lake Forest on Thursday, Feb. 11, (after Coastal Point press time) before traveling to Woodbridge on Tuesday, Feb. 16. Results from both of those games will be available on the Coastal Point Sports News Facebook page once they are available.