It was a season for the ages, and one that even surpassed last year’s first-ever Henlopen Athletic Conference championship winning performance for the Indian River High School girls’ volleyball team.
The Indians clinched another HAC South Division crown, and had an opportunity to defend their conference title — before COVID canceled that match, as no North Division winner could be crowned following Smyrna’s two-week quarantine resulting in them not being able to play their final two matches.
With that in their rearview mirror, the Indians turned their sights on the DIAA state tournament, and for the first time ever, they were able to win a tournament match as they took down No. 22 Concord, 3-0, on Saturday, Dec. 5.
That set up a contest against perennial state power and No. 3 seed Padua on Tuesday, Dec. 8, where, after dropping the first two sets, the Indians regrouped to fight their way back to tie the match. During the fifth and deciding set, IR had several opportunities to take down the Pandas, but they just couldn’t spring the upset, falling 15-12 in the fifth and deciding set to end up on the short side of a 3-2 score.
“We’ve sort of done that against some of the tougher teams, giving up the first two [sets], then fight back to give ourselves a chance at the end,” Indian River head coach Rich Comoly said after the match. “They are a well-balanced team and moved the ball around very well. It was really a fun match.”
The loss brought an end to the high school careers of three IR seniors: Nicole Woody, Skylar Kneller and the greatest girls’ volleyball player in the history of the Indian River program, Raychel Ehlers.
The Division I Coastal Carolina commit was once again simply sensational on Dec. 8, with 36 kills, 19 digs and five blocks. The 36 kills ties her school-record mark for a match, which she set earlier this season. It brings her career kills total to 1,076 — a mark that is unlikely to ever be surpassed and further cements her place as the school’s best player ever.
“She’s earned everything she’s gotten,” Comoly said of Ehlers after the match. “She finished a lot of sets tonight and put us in a position to win. Hopefully, first-team All-State,” he added of her potential forthcoming accolades, “because I believe she is one of the best players in the state, and — who knows? — Player of the Year in the state.”
The Indians lost the first two sets by scores of 25-21 and 26-24. That second set was one in which they could have swung the tide in their favor earlier but just couldn’t get it, due in large part to the play of the Pandas staving off each rally.
Following identical 25-19 wins in each of the third and fourth sets, it set the stage for the Indians to pull off the upset. IR had early leads in the fifth set, but each time the Pandas answered, bending but never breaking under the pressure from the Indians before holding on for the 15-12 decision.
Junior Lia Diakos was also a big factor in IR’s performance on Tuesday night, with 20 digs, 11 kills, 3 blocks, an ace and an assist. Sophomore Camryn Ehlers recorded 49 assists, 6 digs, 2 kills and an ace. Junior Mya Mumford had a solid performance, with 11 blocks, 6 kills and 3 digs. Woody and Kneller closed out the IR careers with strong efforts as well with Woody getting credit for 16 digs, 3 aces and an assist, while Kneller had 4 blocks, 4 digs and 3 kills.
Scarlett Dunn (2 blocks, 2 digs, 1 kill), Lily Hoban (2 aces, 2 digs) and Nicole Norman (5 digs, 1 ace) also contributed to the Indians’ performance against Padua.
The Pandas got 41 assists, 8 digs, 2 kills and an ace from junior Audrey Lyons, among their top performers in the match. Senior Mackenzie Sobczyk turned in 16 kills, 11 digs and 2 assists. Fellow senior Colleen McClintock added 31 digs, 6 aces, 2 assists and a kill, while junior Peyton Sullivan chipped in 11 digs, 9 kills and 3 aces. Megan Peters (11 kills, 5 digs, 1 block), Madison Wilhelm (7 kills, 3 blocks), Meghan Wilhelm (4 kills, 1 block, 1 dig) and Amanda Quinn (9 digs) also figured into the winning performance for Padua.
The No. 3 seeded Pandas advance to the state semifinals, where they will host No. 10 Wilmington Friends on Thursday, Dec. 10. The winner of that match will take on the winner of the other semifinal contest, between top-seed St. Mark’s and No. 12 Delaware Military Academy, who upset No. 4 seed Cape Henlopen in the quarterfinal round.
Padua, which is now 11-2 overall, will hope for an opportunity to avenge their only two losses of the season to St. Mark’s with a rematch in the championship finals.