Mission accomplished!
The Indian River High School football team punched their ticket to the 2022 DIAA Division 1A playoffs.
And head coach Phil Townsend couldn’t be happier.
“It feels so good to clinch a playoff spot for the second year in a row,” he said after the Indians handled visiting First State Military Academy, 38-0, in front of a near-capacity Senior Night crowd. “Our players have worked hard in the off-season weight room and during the 7-on-7 competition. That’s what enabled this to be possible. The guys should be proud of themselves.”
They certainly are, according to the sentiments of senior outside linebacker and tailback Ashton Stephens.
“This feels really good, because we played a tough game to clinch this playoff spot,” Stephens said moments after the final gun. “It’s all about us older guys playing well together and being supported by the younger guys. The guys” from the IR Class of ’21 “who were part of this turnaround,” from perennial struggling teams to a winning, playoff caliber program, “have moved on after graduation. So it’s up to us guys as the upperclassmen to lead the others. And I will tell you this: practice is a lot more fun when you’re winning. And going to the playoffs is even more fun than that.”
Stephens contributed six tackles, two quarterback sacks and a pass breakup as part of a shutdown defense that limited the Bulldogs to just 43 yards while forcing four turnovers.
Senior linebacker Donovan Roos and sophomore defensive back Jayvion Chandler each had interceptions, while junior linebackers Colin King and Dylan Everett each had a fumble recovery. King and Hall each finished with seven tackles — the latter also forcing two fumbles and breaking up a pass attempt. Everett (one sack and a forced fumble) and senior defensive lineman Lance Govens each added six stops, while senior linebacker Ben Murray chipped in with five tackles and Roos blocked a punt to go with his pick.
“The entire defensive unit played well, from the defensive line to the linebackers and the secondary,” said Townsend after the team’s first shutout of the campaign. “As the season has progressed, some players that did not make a big impact earlier in the season have been really stepping up.”
The Indians also impressed offensively, accumulating 254 yards in total offense and converting two turnovers on FSMA’s first two offensive series into 14 points.
Freshman quarterback Dylan Grise, who had another strong game, connected with junior tight end Bryce Johnson for a 20-yard scoring strike to give IR a 7-0 lead with 6:15 left in the first quarter. The Indians led 17-0 at the half after senior tailback Hayden Hall punched his way into the end zone for a 2-yard TD (his seventh rushing TD of the season), and junior placekicker Axel Hernandez connected with a 24-yard field goal, his first three-pointer of the year.
Indian River put the verdict on ice in the third quarter with a 5-yard “Grise-to-Bryce” (Johnson) scoring hookup and a highlight reel-worthy 24-yard blast by Hall, his team-leading eighth rushing TD of 2022.
“Bryce is an effective blocker, and he has great hands when we need to throw him the ball,” Townsend said. “He is very humble and is willing to do whatever it takes to help the team. He is only going to get better with playing experience.”
Freshman tailback Darnell Stokes finished the scoring in the fourth quarter with a 7-yard TD scamper.
Hall led all rushers, with 104 yards on 17 carries and two TDs, while Chandler added 80 yards on 11 touches. Grise completed half of his eight pass attempts, for 59 yards, including twice with Johnson for 25 yards and the two TD tosses. Also making catches were Hall (one for 22 yards) and senior fullback Chance Hocker (one for 12 yards).
“I’m pleased with how our team played,” said Townsend. “However, there are some things that we need to work on and clean up for our remaining schedule. I was pleased with all of the special-teams units this week.”
Junior placekicker Axel Hernandez was a perfect five-for-five on extra point tries, improving his season totals to 15-for-20.
Next up: Defending DIAA Division 1A champion Laurel
The Indians travel to Laurel, Del., on Friday, Nov. 4, to face the defending Division 1A state champs in a 7 p.m. opening kickoff. The Bulldogs’ defense has four shutouts and has allowed just 31 points total on the seasson (3.9 points per game). Their offense has put up 353 points (33 points per game) through their first eight games.
At Laurel, “We will need to sustain long drives on offense and limit their big plays on defense,” said Townsend. “It should be an exciting game (since) we are competing for the district title.”
Last year, the Indians fell to Laurel in the playoff semifinals (33-0) and regular season (14-13 in overtime).
Division 1A playoff teams are set
All eight Division 1A playoff berths have been clinched.
In District 2, Laurel (5-0 in District 2 play), Odessa (4-1), the Indians (3-1) and Seaford (3-2) are the playoff teams. Odessa owns the tiebreaker over the Indians, while IR has the tiebreaker over Seaford.
In District 1, St. Elizabeth 6-0), Wilmington Charter (4-1), St. Andrew’s (3-2) and Tatnall School (3-2) have also clinched. Tatnall and St. Andrew’s will meet this Saturday.
Teams from both districts will be seeded after the conclusion of the regular season, for the Division 1A playoffs.