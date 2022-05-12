The Indian River High boys’ volleyball team is hoping for a repeat of its 2019 postseason that led to the DIAA state title.
The Indians were set this week to open the 2022 playoffs by hosting Mount Pleasant (5-8) in an opening round match on Wednesday, May 11, beginning at 4 p.m., after Coastal Point press time.
The Indians finished the regular season at 8-3 after defeating host Smyrna 3-0 on Friday, May 6. The Green & Gold won by 25-12, 25-17 and 25-18.
“It was a great team win,” said head coach Jim Barnes. “Our players performed well. It was a great way to end the regular season. And we are ready for the postseason.”
The Indians began the week by dropping a 3-0 verdict at undefeated Salesianum on Wednesday, May 4.
The Sallies, who finished the regular season at 15-0, “are a very good team,” said Barnes after his team lost 25-11, 25-17 and 25-14. “We are improving and continue to make adjustments in preparation for the state tournament, which starts next week. We may end up playing the Sallies again in the tournament, which should be a more competitive match and, hopefully, a different outcome.”
Senior Carson Barnes, who contributed five service aces and six digs, played libero (on the back row only, with no hitting) as he recovers from a back muscle injury.
Seniors Finn Belistri and Jonathan Atkins, and junior Caleb Galbreath each had five kills, while senior Gustavo Rivera notched 18 assists.
The four-year old Indian River High School boys’ volleyball team captured the DIAA state championship in 2019, in their second season of existence. They also reached the semifinals their inaugural season of 2018, and again in 2021.