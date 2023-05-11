The defending DIAA state champion Indian River High School boys’ volleyball team split their last two games of the regular season.
The Indians head into the postseason with a 10-3 record after defeating host Delmarva Christian 3-0 and losing to visiting Salesianum 3-0.
As of press time this week, they were awaiting information about their first-round postseason opponent and match date.
Salesianum 3, Indian River 0
The visiting undefeated Sallies made short work of the Indians, winning in straight sets, 25-9, 25-16 and 25-13 on Friday, May 5. They finished the regular season at a perfect 13-0 while posting an unblemished 33-0 winning set mark.
Senior Caleb Galbreath had eight digs, while sophomore Evan Forjan contributed eight assists for Indian River.
Indian River 3, Delmarva Christian 0
Stevenson University commit Caleb Galbreath led the way with 13 digs and 11 kills against the host Royals on Wednesday, May 3. IR won in straight sets, 25-18, 25-20 and 25-23, as senior Connor Bird collected 11 assists. Sophomore Evan Forjan contributed 20 assists while junior Grason Howard added seven kills, and senior Jordy Estrada provided seven assists and six kills.