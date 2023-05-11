IRboysVolleyball02.jpg

Indian River’s Grason Howard smacks a shot past Caesar Rodney’s #6 Aden Anderson on Friday, April 21.

 Special to the Coastal Point • Butch Comegys

The defending DIAA state champion Indian River High School boys’ volleyball team split their last two games of the regular season.

The Indians head into the postseason with a 10-3 record after defeating host Delmarva Christian 3-0 and losing to visiting Salesianum 3-0.

As of press time this week, they were awaiting information about their first-round postseason opponent and match date.

Salesianum 3, Indian River 0

The visiting undefeated Sallies made short work of the Indians, winning in straight sets, 25-9, 25-16 and 25-13 on Friday, May 5. They finished the regular season at a perfect 13-0 while posting an unblemished 33-0 winning set mark.

Senior Caleb Galbreath had eight digs, while sophomore Evan Forjan contributed eight assists for Indian River.

Indian River 3, Delmarva Christian 0

Stevenson University commit Caleb Galbreath led the way with 13 digs and 11 kills against the host Royals on Wednesday, May 3. IR won in straight sets, 25-18, 25-20 and 25-23, as senior Connor Bird collected 11 assists. Sophomore Evan Forjan contributed 20 assists while junior Grason Howard added seven kills, and senior Jordy Estrada provided seven assists and six kills.

Staff Reporter

Mike is a veteran sports journalist, covering generations of student-athletes in Pennsylvania, Texas and Delaware. He moved to the area in 2018 with his wife, Colleen. His passion for people and sports enables him to honor young athletes’ achievements.