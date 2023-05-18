There will be no repeat title victory.
The defending 2022 DIAA boys’ state volleyball champions were dethroned on Friday, May 12, by visiting Newark Charter, 3-2.
The No. 7-seeded Indians, who finished the season with a 10-4 won-lost mark, were defeated by the visiting No. 10-seeded Patriots, 15-12, in the fifth and deciding set.
The Patriots also captured the second and third sets by scores of 25-19 and 25-18, respectively. The Indians won the first and fourth sets by the identical score of 25-19.
“Newark Charter outplayed us,” said IR head coach Jay Clark. “We had difficulty with our first contacts. We were unable to consistently run our offense.”
Sophomore Evan Forjan contributed 39 assists and 12 digs.
“Evan was the primary setter in all rotations after we switched to a 5/1 offense to take advantage of senior Connor Bird’s attacking skills,” said Clark.
Stevenson University commit Caleb Galbreath contributed 28 digs and 15 kills, while Bird added 16 kills and 12 digs. Senior Jordy Estrada completed eight digs to go with eight kills, and junior Grason Howard added seven kills.
The Patriots (11-5), who compete in the Diamond State Conference, advanced into the second round to play Cape Henlopen. The Vikings blanked Sussex Academy, 3-0, in their playoff opener.