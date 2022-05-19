The Indian River High School boys’ volleyball program is headed back to the DIAA championship game.
The 2022 squad were set to take on defending state champion Delaware Military Academy (15-2) this Thursday, May 19, (after Coastal Point press time). The title match at Smyrna High School was scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.
Indian River reached the program’s second title match in its last three years of competition by upsetting previously undefeated Salesianum, 3-1, on Tuesday, May 17.
The Indians (11-3) won their fourth straight match after capturing the first two sets, 25-21 and 25-16, and the fourth set 26-24. The Sallies (17-1) won the third set, 25-21.
“The season plan is coming together — we are peaking at the right time,” said IR boys’ volleyball head coach Jim Barnes. “I’m really proud of how the boys played.”
Barnes lauded senior Gustavo Rivera as the most valuable player of the match, thanks to his outstanding ability to accurately set up teammates, including senior Carson Barnes, for kill shots.
“Our team’s passing and defense were bolstered by seniors Jimmy Osman and Blake Morgan, while senior Finn Bellistri helped us run our offense,” added Coach Barnes. “Add to that the best blocking I’ve seen from our middles,” he said of junior Caleb Galbreath and senior Jonathan Adkins, “and solid play from Connor Bird,” he added of the junior and first-time starter, “and it was a very satisfying team victory at a tough place to win.”
Looking forward to Thursday’s championship match, Barnes emphasized the need for improved closing serves.
“It was great to see our supportive fans at the match, including some of the players’ brothers and Indian River alumni and their friends from the University of Delaware,” said Barnes.
Indian River will also attempt to avenge losses to DMA (14-2) the last two times they’ve faced the Seahawks. IR lost to DMA 3-2 earlier this season and 3-1 in last year’s state semifinal.
Indians defeat host Cape Henlopen in heated quarterfinal, 3-1
The Indians reached the state semifinal by defeating host Cape Henlopen 3-1 in a quarterfinal showdown Thursday, May 12. Indian River won the first set, 29-27, eclipsing the 25-point mark in a heated battle with the Vikings.
After the host team won the second set 25-23, the Indians recovered to capture the third set, 25-18.
That set up the toughest set of the night and extended exercise in high-pressure volleyball that the Indians managed to win, 33-31.
“We had to fight hard for the win,” said Coach Barnes. “Cape Henlopen fought so hard, and I could tell that they really wanted to beat us, so our boys had to play their best to get the win.
“It was intense, and with high pressure,” he added. “I’m so proud of our team. Our players,” he said, referencing seniors Blake Morgan and Jimmy Osman and junior Caleb Galbreath “have improved so much. It’s great to see, and it was needed for us to win.”
Barnes lauded senior Finn Belistri as “a difference-maker on the team.” He added that senior John Adkins played well, and senior Gustavo Rivera “is setting like we need him to set to win. Of Carson Barnes, the coach said, “Well, let’s just say I’m sure glad he is on our team. He is amazing, and so much fun to watch and coach.”
Indians beat Mount Pleasant 3-0 to reach quarterfinal
IR reached the DIAA quarterfinal with a 3-0 victory over visiting Mount Pleasant the previous day, Wednesday, May 11. The Indians won their sets by scores of 25-13, 25-8 and 25-20.