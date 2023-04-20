The defending DIAA state champion Indian River High School boys’ volleyball team celebrated their return from spring break with their fourth straight victory.
The Indians defeated visiting Odessa, 3-0, on Monday, April 17, to improve their overall record to 6-1. The Green & Gold defeated the Ducks (2-5 overall) by scores of 25-18, 25-23 and 25-11.
Senior Connor Bird was an impressive offensive producer, with 12 assists and nine kills (points). Fellow senior Caleb Galbreath, a Stevenson University commit, provided nine digs, six service aces and five kills.
In addition, sophomore Evan Forjan contributed eight assists and six kills, while junior Grason Howard chipped in with eight kills.