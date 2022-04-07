The four-year old Indian River High boys’ volleyball program suffered its first-ever two-game losing streak last week.
The Indians lost a three-sets-to one-thriller to visiting DIAA state champion Delaware Military Academy on Wednesday, March 30, and a 3-1 verdict at Charter School of Wilmington on Friday, April 1.
Head coach Jim Barnes said he hopes the pair of setbacks inspires his team to improve its game.
“The boys will be working hard to improve, having fun at practice and preparing to win,” he said enthusiastically.
The rematch of last spring’s DIAA playoff semifinal against DMA saw IR drop the first two sets to the defending state champions, 25-17 and 25-21.
But the Indians caught fire and roared back to win sets three and four, by 25-19 and 25-23, respectively.
The visitors outplayed the 2019 state champions in the decisive fifth set, 15-10.
“I was very happy,” Barnes said of the way the team came back. “It would have been nice if we were able to complete that comeback with a win, but I am happy with how our players never gave up and fought until the end.”
According to the coach, senior Carson Barnes set a new school single-match record, with 36 kills, eclipsing the previous mark of 35 set by his older brother, Michael Peterson. (Raychel Ehlers holds the girls’ single-match mark with 34 kills).
“Carson was amazing, and his set-point jump-serve ace was clutch,” said the coach. “Jonathan Atkins was amazing to play like he did with a sprained ankle. And Finn Bellistri set the ball well and played as the fierce competitor that he is.”
Coach Barnes said his team “learned and grew as a team in that match, and we will become a better team because of it. Our new players got to experience a very competitive and exciting match. It was great to see the new players like Caleb [Galbreath], Blake [Morgan] and Jimmy [Osman] experience a match like that and rise to the challenge, and to the others who fought hard.”
The Indians’ hopes for a victorious follow-up effort were dashed by host Charter School of Wilmington. Despite winning the opening set 25-18, Indian River dropped the next three sets by scores of 25-15, 25-17 and 25-18.
“Charter played well, and I didn’t prepare our team well enough to win,” said coach Barnes. “We need to pass better, clean up our in system play, and play better defense.
“We also really missed Atkins,” added Barnes. “He was not able to play due to his ankle injury.”