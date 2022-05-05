They’re making another run at the state title!
The boys’ volleyball team representing Indian River High School captured its third and fourth straight victories last week.
IR is hoping to finish strong in its final two regular-season matches and win its second state title. The program, which began in 2018 by reaching the state semifinals, won the DIAA crown in 2019 and returned to the semifinals in 2021.
The Green & Gold defeated visiting Brandywine, 3-0, on Senior Day, Wednesday, April 27, before defeating host Conrad 3-0 on Friday, April 29.
At Conrad, the Indians won 25-23, 25-16 and 25-12, with junior Caleb Galbreath registering a team-high 13 kills as the Indians improved to 7-2 on the season.
In addition, senior Gustavo Rivera accumulated 22 assists.
The team celebrated Senior Day against Brandywine with victories of 25-15, 25-21 and 25-18.