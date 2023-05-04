The defending DIAA state champion Indian River High School boys’ volleyball team rebounded from a loss to Henlopen Conference rival Cape Henlopen with a 3-0 triumph over visiting Glasgow on Wednesday, April 26.
The Indians won in straight sets, 25-18, 25-8 and 25-11, to improve their record to 9-2 with two games remaining on their regular-season schedule.
Stevenson University commit Caleb Galbreath contributed eight kills, six digs and four service aces. Senior Connor Bird added 12 assists, while sophomore Evan Forgan chipped in with 10 assists. Senior Alec Evans added five service aces, while junior Grason Howard chipped in with five digs.
“The guys focused on the team on the other side of the net,” said IRHS head coach Jay Clark of Glasgow, “not on our last opponent,” he added of the Vikings. “Looking back at the last match is a good way to turn one loss into two.”