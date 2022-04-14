The Indian River High School boys’ volleyball rediscovered the knockout punch this week.
Rebounding from the four-year-old program’s first two-game losing streak, head coach Jim Barnes saw his squad dominate visiting Sussex Academy, 3-0, on Wednesday, April 6.
“We made some adjustments in our lineup that have been beneficial, and the boys continued to improve,” said head coach Jim Barnes after his team improved to 4-2 on the season. “We still have to work to improve, and it will be good to get Jonathan Atkins back on the court soon,” he added of the senior.
The Indians won the first two sets comfortably, 25-11 and 25-14, before finishing the sweep by 25-20.
Senior Jimmy Osman contributed six aces and five digs to the victory, while senior Gustavo Rivera added a team-high 16 assists and seven aces. Seniors Caleb Galbreath and Finn Bellistri each registered five kills, while senior Carson Barnes led the squad with seven digs and 11 kills.